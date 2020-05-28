Police investigating Dale Watene's killing search woman's home for a second time

Police teams at work on Thursday following the killing of Dale Watene in April.

One of the last people to see slain Southland man Dale Watene alive says she has “nothing to hide” and is doing everything she can to help catch his killer.

It comes as police search Sandi Graham’s home in Otautau, 40 kilometres northwest of Invercargill, for the second time.

Watene had drinks with Graham, who he’d been seeing, at the Sorn St property on April 16, a day after his 40th birthday.

He apparently left there in the early evening to go and buy more alcohol, but never returned.

Police launched a homicide investigation after they found his body hidden in the Longwood forestry block, an area frequented by hunters and trampers, on Wednesday, last week.

It appears his killer or killers have tried to cover their tracks.

On Wednesday, Graham told Stuff she had nothing to do with Watene’s death and was doing everything she could to help police.

Two people were at her home and witnessed him leave to buy alcohol on April 16, but she would not say who they were as she didn’t want them to be subject to public scrutiny.

“I've got nothing to hide. We all want to know who's done this. He was a dearly beloved man to all of us. He treated my children like a dad.”

Graham said people had recently threatened to burn down her home, and she feared for the safety of her family.

She declined to comment further.

Police began searching Graham’s home for a second time on Wednesday and were still there early on Thursday afternoon.

They have also returned to a house on Papatotara Road, near Tuatapere, about 30 kilometres from Otautau, where one of her associates, George Hyde, lives.

Investigators were seen closely examining bricks at that property. It's unclear why.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey, the officer in charge of the homicide inquiry, said: "We cannot comment on specifics of these warrants."

The investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made, Harvey said.

Stuff previously reported the last call made using Watene’s cellphone was about 9.30pm on April 16, but the intended recipient, believed to be Graham, didn’t answer.

His truck, a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV, was found two days later at Holt Park, a short walk from her Sorn St home. The battery had been removed and diesel was pooling on the ground beneath.

Stuff understands Watene had one car battery that he switched between two vehicles.

The battery from his truck was found in a car at his home after his disappearance.

It’s believed detectives are exploring the possibility the Holt Park scene was staged to look like Watene’s car had broken down.

Watene, a father to a 5-year-old boy, grew up in Huntly, in the Waikato, where most of his family, including his mother, live.

He moved to Otautau after a stint in Perth about 15 years ago and secured a job on a dairy farm where his younger brother worked.

At the time of his disappearance, Watene was working for the same farmer driving trucks and operating heavy machinery.

He was known to dabble in drugs.

A death notice published earlier this week said Watene’s son “is already missing his dad but Dale will always be part of his life and will never be forgotten”.

Anyone with information about Watene's death should contact Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy on 03 2110400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.