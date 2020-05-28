Man arrested after Carterton man stabbed multiple times

A man was stabbed in Stubbs Lane Carterton on Thursday night.

A man was stabbed several times at a house in Carterton on Wednesday night.

The victim, a 34-year-old Carterton man, was flown to Wellington Hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds.

He was in stable condition on Thursday evening.

The stabbing happened around 10.30pm in a block of flats in Stubbs Lane in central Carterton.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Carterton man and charged him with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared in Masterton District Court on Thursday morning and was remanded to appear in Wellington on Friday.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.