Arrest after early morning assault in Christchurch

Police were at the scene of the assault on Sinclair Street in New Brighton on Sunday morning.

A man has been arrested after an early morning assault in Christchurch.

Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam said police were called to a property on Sinclair St, New Brighton about 4.30am Sunday after reports of an assault.

"A man was located with minor to moderate injuries and taken to hospital, where he remains in a moderate condition."

Police searched a Meon St home in Aranui on Sunday afternoon in connection with the assault. A 41-year-old man was arrested on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police are yet to say how the man received his injuries, however a police spokeswoman said there was currently no evidence that a firearm was used.

As the matter was now before the courts, police were unable to comment further.