Jacob Mamea admits role in money laundering drug syndicate

Police seized assets worth $3 million, including properties, cash and guns, during raids in September 2019.

A man has admitted using dirty money to acquire several high performance vehicles.

Jacob Eliapo Mamea pleaded guilty, during a brief appearance in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday, to four charges of money laundering.

The allegations relate to his involvement in a sophisticated methamphetamine ring, alleged to have been orchestrated from a property in Shannon.

The Crown says the ring sold vast quantities of meth across the lower North Island.

READ MORE:

* Not guilty pleas in Manawatū money laundering ring case

* Police officer's daughter accused of money laundering, drug dealing

* Alleged mastermind behind Shannon drug ring pleads not guilty



Mamea knew multiple people involved in the ring, and was a trusted associate of alleged leader Gary Colin O'Connell between 2017 and 2019.

Mamea had multiple phones used solely for contacting O'Connell and these were changed regularly.

He was gifted vehicles by O'Connell, which the Crown argues were purchased with proceeds from drug dealing.

Mamea is the first defendant to admit involvement in the illegal syndicate. O'Connell denies all allegations and has elected to stand trial.

Judge Bruce Northwood said there was no suggestion Mamea was selling the Class A drug.

The vehicles had a total value of $153,000. They include a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, 1968 Dodge Charger, Yamaha R1Y roadbike and a Holden HSV Tourer R8 wagon.

The ring was exposed last year in September when police arrested 10 people and seized millions of dollars of assets across the wider Manawatū and Horowhenua.

Among them is a business owner and a police officer's daughter. Both deny the charges against them and have interim name suppression.

Most of the charges accuse the group of money laundering by buying vehicles, motorcycles, jewellery, properties, home improvements and more.

Dirty money was also allegedly used to establish a business, which cannot be identified without breaching suppression orders.

In total, police seized assets worth $3 million, including 37 high-performance vehicles and five properties, along with $210,000 cash and a large amount of class A drugs.

Police also found three firearms, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun.

Mamea was remanded on electronic bail and will appear again for sentencing in July.

He faces further charges of participating in an organised criminal group and money laundering, but these may be withdrawn by the Crown at sentencing.