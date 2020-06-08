Teens fire shotgun outside party in remote Otago

Police were busy around Dunedin over the weekend. (file photo)

Two teens admitted firing a shotgun outside a party in a remote part of Otago.

Police were called to a party on Harry Rd, Hindon, about 30 kilometres from Mosgiel, about 12.30am on Sunday.

Party-goers reported shots being fired from an unidentified car, with police later pulling over a vehicle in Mosgiel.

The 18-year-old occupants initially denied being near the party, but later admitted to firing blanks outside the address because a party-goer was abusive towards a friend, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Officers seized nine firearms and both of their firearms licences. They were to appear in the Dunedin District Court next week.