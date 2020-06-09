Carterton hit-and-run victim on long road to recovery

Hit-and-run victim James August Jr. in Wellington Regional Hospital with his mother, Tina August, by his bedside.

He can't walk, he can't remember vital details, and he can't breathe without pain, but hit-and-run victim James August's prospects have dramatically improved in a week.

In the days after the forestry worker was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Carterton on May 22, his family and friends were doubtful he would pull through.

But August emerged from a coma early on June 1 and came out of Wellington Regional Hospital's intensive care unit last Wednesday.

He suffered a broken pelvis, several broken ribs and two smashed kneecaps in the early morning incident only a few hundred metres from where he was staying.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hope August holds a photo of her brother James August Jr who is now out of a coma after being hit by a vehicle.

His mother, Tira August, of Petone, said it was touch-and-go after the collision and while the family was thrilled he was alive, he faced a long road ahead.

"He's saying he wants to do a lot of things but I'm saying 'You can't rush this, you're going to have to take a step back and reassess what you're facing'."

She lost James' younger brother Heremia to suicide in 2015 and was hoping against hope she wouldn't lose her only surviving son.

"A mother shouldn't have to be burying her children."

Tira August was still upset that the driver who hit her son had not come forward.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Jason Alexander, whose two daughters were killed in a car crash, was at court for the accused driver's first appearance on May 28, 2020.

"Having something like this happen. Just leaving someone on the road, who does that? I don't hold any animosity, I just want to have closure on it."

August was walking home from the pub on the night it opened after lockdown and was hit as he was crossing the road on State Highway 2 near the corner of Plimsoll St.

His younger sister, Hope August, had been visiting him in hospital and said it was great to have her brother back.

"We're extremely fortunate he's alive. Now we are wanting justice ... with the culprit who is responsible for his hit-and-run."

Detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said police were awaiting forensic results from the scene examination and were hoping they would produce more leads in the investigation.

August's case was scheduled to be aired on TVNZ's Police Ten 7 programme on Thursday night.

Piers Fuller/Stuff August was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 2, in Carterton, near the intersection of Plimsoll St.

"Our stance is: 'If you have collided with something between 1-2 in the morning, please come forward, we want to hear from you. We want to understand why you haven't spoken to us before',"Bysouth said.

Hope August said time was ticking by and the family was hoping that the extra exposure might flush some more information out.

Her brother was finding it difficult to remember details of what happened that night.

"He does get confused. He knows what we're talking about, and then we'll ask him something, and he will go off track, which is understandable because of all the medication he's had in ICU."