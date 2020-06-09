Justice for Angela Blackmoore: The killer who got a conscience

Laurie Anderson, whose pregnant partner Angela Blackmoore was murdered in 1995, says he respects the man who killed her for admitting his guilt.

Laurie Anderson hates the man who murdered his pregnant partner Angela Blackmoore nearly a quarter of a century ago, but plans to thank him for having a conscience.

Jeremy Crinis James Powell, 45, confessed to the cold case killing in October last year after police, acting on a tip-off, brought him and his former girlfriend, Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 48, in for questioning.

He pleaded guilty in February and will be sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

Supplied Jeremy Powell killed Angela Blackmoore in August 1995, about a month before this picture was taken.

"[Powell's] done something terrible ... but now he's helping to address that by saying what's happened and I do respect him for that," Anderson, who will be among those to read victim impact statements at the hearing, told Stuff this week.

"To me he does have some kind of feeling at heart ... he's not just a stone-cold murderer."

Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed 39 times in her home in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni on August 17, 1995.

Supplied Laurie Anderson and Angela Blackmoore had recently learned she was pregnant.

Anderson found the 21-year-old's mutilated body in the kitchen-dining area of the Vancouver Cres property when he returned from work later that night.

Her 2-year-old son, Dillon, from a previous relationship, was asleep in bed unharmed.

The murder scene will forever be etched into Anderson's memory.

"She was like a lamb to the slaughter with no chance to defend herself," he said.

SUPPLIED Laurie Anderson and Angela Blackmoore pose for a photograph at Fox Glacier in 1995.

Blackmoore had a troubled upbringing. During her teens, she slept on the streets, took drugs and worked as a prostitute.

At the time of her death, she was not long out of a volatile 18-month marriage with William Blackmoore. The pair were fighting for custody of Dillon.

Her relationship with Anderson, which began in January 1995, was a move towards a more stable life.

"She was the love of my life. We were planning a future together."

As the murder faded from public consciousness, Anderson never gave up hope those responsible would be caught.

Last year, when he learned there'd been a breakthrough, "hope became reality".

Stuff Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, pictured with the cigarette, is one of three people who allegedly murdered Angela Blackmoore.

Powell and Wright-Meldrum were arrested after a Stuff investigation – Dark Secret – revealed new details about the cold case, and police offered a record $100,000 reward for information.

According to the Crown's summary of facts, Powell went to Angela Blackmoore's Vancouver Cres home armed with a bat and a large knife, which he hid under a trench coat. He stuck Blackmoore numerous times with the weapons.

Powell told police he was accompanied to the property by Wright-Meldrum and the pair were offered $10,000 to kill Blackmoore.

Last month, detectives arrested a man, whose identity is protected by suppression, who they allege contracted the murder.

He and Wright-Meldrum, one of Blackmoore's friends, deny involvement in the crime and await trial.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Laurie Anderson says Angela Blackmoore, his former partner, was the love of his life.

Anderson, a tow truck driver and a librarian and technician at the University of Canterbury, said Powell's sentencing would be the end of the "first chapter" of the court case.

"I don't care what the sentence is, what I care about is that justice is being served, and he's going to be punished for what he did."

Police spoke to Powell and Wright-Medrum along with many of Blackmoore's associates, in the weeks and months after the killing, but not as suspects.

The pair, who have a daughter together, were living at a property on Linwood Ave at the time.

On October 25, they woke unaware police had received new information about the cold case and were looking at them as suspects.

By nightfall Powell had confessed to killing Blackmoore. Wright-Meldrum was charged with murder the same day.

Powell's arrest shocked his parents who previously told Stuff they had no inkling of what he'd done.

They described their son as a kind, gentle and caring man.

"He [the person who killed Angela] is not the person we know," Powell's father Dennis said.