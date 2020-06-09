Police searching for convicted killer Melissa Wepa

Canterbury police are seeking convicted killer Melissa Wepa, 46, who has a warrant for her arrest.

Police are searching for a convicted killer who stabbed a friend more than 50 times before dumping her body down a bank.

Melissa Wepa, 46, spent 15 years in prison after admitting the murder of 41-year-old Porirua woman Caroline Gardiner, who she stabbed 50 times before dumping her body down a bank in 1997.

Wepa believed Gardiner, a drug addict and friend she had met in prison, had implicated her in a burglary.

During her life sentence, Wepa was also charged with nearly biting off a fellow inmate's nipple during a fight at Christchurch Women's Prison.

She and another inmate also escaped from Arohata Prison in 2005 by placing a dummy in their cell beds to trick the prison guards.

Wepa escaped again while serving a three-month corrective training term at Arohata in the early 90s but was caught nearby. Wepa was initially released from prison in 2012.

A police spokeswoman said there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Wepa is described as 157cm tall and of medium build and has a distinctive lizard tattoo on one side of her face.

Anyone who has seen Wepa or has any information on her whereabouts should call police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111