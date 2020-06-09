Carterton bottle store owner foils would-be shoplifter with stick

Carterton bottle store owner Chandra Shekar physically prevents a shoplifter from leaving his store with bottles of alcohol. Two other suspects had previously fled the store.

A Carterton shopkeeper is irate to be on the receiving end of what he claims are demeaning "racially oriented comments" by police while reporting a theft.

When three people entered Chandra Shekar's Broadway store on Thursday, June 4, he quickly became suspicious of their behaviour.

Two of the suspects left in a hurry, but Shekar grabbed a stick and managed to confront one suspect and prevent him from leaving.

"I heard bottles rattle together as they were trying to leave, so I tried to stop them verbally and two managed to leave the store. But I was able to stop the third person."

Shekar called 111 but said the attending police officers seemed more interested that he had an "offensive weapon" rather than catch the suspects.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Carterton Bottle Store owner Chandra Shekar shows how he uses the piece of wood to turn off fridges.

"It was very upsetting and annoying to me that instead of taking specifics of the offenders as well as the offence and to try to help the victims, the officers had turned the situation into a different angle, and we were treated like the culprits."

Shekar wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's office accusing police of discrimination and "racially oriented comments".

He said one of the officers told him he should have let the offenders leave and then made an insurance claim.

"Seeing and hearing all of this I again questioned [the officer], how can you not punish or charge these offenders and why should they not be arrested?"

Piers Fuller/Stuff Carterton Bottle Store owned by Chandra Shekar was targeted by thieves on June 4.

The answer left Shekar and his wife in shock.

"[The officer] answered back saying 'in this country we don't cut or chop off the fingers for such a crime'," Shekar said.

Wairarapa area commander Inspector Scott Miller said police were aware of the complaint, and he had spoken to Shekar on the phone.

"We are aware of the matter and are looking to speak with the complainant further."

Shekar said he was not asked for descriptions of suspects, CCTV footage, or what specifically was stolen.

He defended his use of the stick to prevent the suspect from leaving.

"If I don't protect my assets, my staff and my family, who's going to do it?"

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Right Dairy on Carterton's High Street was robbed at knifepoint shortly after the bottle store was hit by thieves.

Two days after Shekar's shop was targeted by thieves, another store in Carterton was robbed at knifepoint.

A robber threatened the assistant at the Right Diary on State Highway 2 on the morning of June 6 and left with around $300 from the till.

Owner Saroj Patel emerged from a backroom to see what was going on and described the incident as "very scary".

She said police were helpful, but had not caught the robber yet.