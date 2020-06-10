Angela Blackmoore's killer Jeremy Powell apologises to her family

A man who murdered pregnant mother Angela Blackmoore nearly a quarter of a century ago has apologised to her family saying he's "terribly sorry" for what he did.

Jeremy Crinis James Powell, 45, confessed to the cold case killing in October last year after police, acting on a tip-off, brought him and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 48, in for questioning.

On Wednesday morning, after pleading guilty in February, he appeared before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Supplied Angela Blackmoore and her partner Laurie Anderson had recently learned she was pregnant.

Blackmoore, 21, who was nine weeks pregnant, was beaten and stabbed 39 times in her home in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni on August 17, 1995.

Justice Mander said Powell went to the Vancouver Cres property armed with a bat and a bowie knife, which he hid under a trench coat he was wearing.

"Ms Blackmoore was a security conscious person who was known to only let people into her home that she knew. She invited you ... into the house."

Powell attacked her in the kitchen, striking her numerous times with the weapons in the head and neck, Justice Mander said.

When he confessed to the crime last year, he told police he was offered $10,000 to kill her and that the murder was organised by others.

Justice Mander described the murder was"dreadful and monstrous".

It involved a high degree of planning and was a "cold-blooded execution of a defenceless woman in her own home".

Powell's lawyer Donald Matthews told the court that his client was "terribly sorry" for what he'd done.

The murder had weighed heavily on him and "he feels a great sense of relief ... the crime is now out in the open".

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Laurie Anderson, right, says he's thankful Jeremy Powell finally admitted killing Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

"He knows the time has come to pay for his crime."

Matthews said Powell was prepared to meet with Blackmoore's family, a prospect that "terrifies him".

"He knows that he owes that to them."

Matthews said Powell was somewhat of an "enigma".

Since the murder, he'd been an "upstanding citizen" and was "universally well-spoken of and trusted".

Earlier in the hearing, Blackmoore’s partner, Laurie Anderson, read a brief poem before telling the court that Powell “stole” a “new, exciting future from her”.

“There is no excuse for this cruel act. She was like a lamb to the slaughter with no chance to defend herself.”

Anderson said he hoped Powell found his “own hell to go through”.

“This needless act has affected many people on both sides … but thank you for now trying to put [things] right.”

“Nothing is going to bring Angela back, but she will always be … my true love – the angel within. I still miss her. She is a love that will never leave me.”

Blackmoore’s cousin, Leanne Keen, told the court the past 24 years had been “hell” for her and her family and “it’s time for justice to be done”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Jeremy Powell in the High Court in Christchurch apologised to Angela Blackmoore's family for what he did.

“People make mistakes. Not everyone has a perfect upbringing but most don’t go around murdering people and keeping it secret for years like you have done.

“If you had come forward all those years ago our family would have been saved from years of anguish.”

Instead, Blackmoore’s parents and grandparents died not knowing who was responsible for her murder, Keen said.

“You have displayed no genuine empathy, compassion or remorse towards those who have been affected by your actions.

“While I will be out here in the fresh air, free as a bird and comforted by the fact that at last Angela can now rest in peace, you will have your own demons to face.

Keen described Blackmoore as a “larger than life” character who was “focusing on her future, which was bright and full of happiness”.

The pair last saw one another several months before the murder.

“I had so much fun hanging out with her. She may have been my cousin, but she treated me like a sister. Those are the memories I plan to keep with me forever.”

After the hearing, Anderson told media he was satisfied with Powell's sentence.

“[There is] a lot of pressure off me now. He is going to do his time and [got] the punishment for what he has done. Justice has been done. I am very pleased.”

Anderson said he never lost hope Blackmoore’s killers would be brought to justice. He was determined to “keep fighting” and keep the case active until those responsible were held accountable.

Anderson said he believed Powell was truly remorseful for what he did.

His message for the other two accused? “Their time is coming. They are going to get the same as him.”

Wright-Meldrum and another man, whose name is suppressed, deny involvement in the murder and are awaiting trial.

Suppression orders prevent Stuff reporting details of their alleged involvement.