Angela Blackmoore's murderer Jeremy Powell jailed for at least 10 years

Jeremy Powell went to the home of pregnant mother Angela Blackmoore intending to kill her in exchange for $10,000, but wasn't able to go through with it, a court has heard.

However, the then 20-year-old returned to the property in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni, on the night of August 17, 1995, and bludgeoned and stabbed her to death with a bat and bowie knife.

Powell, now 45, confessed to the cold case killing in October last year after police, acting on a tip-off, brought him in for questioning.

The-Press Jeremy Powell murdered Angela Blackmoore at her Christchurch home on August 17, 1995.

On Wednesday morning, after pleading guilty to the crime in February, Powell appeared before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Justice Mander said Powell hid the bat and knife under a trench coat he was wearing.

"Ms Blackmoore was a security conscious person who was known to only let people into her home that she knew. She invited you ... into the house."

Supplied Angela Blackmoore and her partner Laurie Anderson had recently learned she was pregnant.

Powell attacked her in the kitchen, striking her numerous times with the weapons in the head and neck, Justice Mander said.

The 21-year-old, who was nine weeks pregnant, suffered 39 wounds to her head and neck.

Her 2-year-old son was asleep in his bedroom and was not harmed.

When Powell confessed to the crime last year, he told police he was offered $10,000 to kill Blackmoore and that the murder was organised by others.

Justice Mander described the killing as "dreadful and monstrous".

It involved a high degree of planning and was a "cold-blooded execution of a defenceless woman in her own home".

Defence lawyer Donald Matthews told the court Powell went to the property in the days leading up to the murder intending to kill Blackmoore but "he couldn't go through with it".

The murder had weighed heavily on him and "he feels a great sense of relief ... the crime is now out in the open".

The-Press Laurie Anderson, right, says he's thankful Jeremy Powell finally admitted killing Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

"He knows the time has come to pay for his crime."

Matthews said Powell was prepared to meet with Blackmoore's family, a prospect that "terrifies him".

"He knows that he owes that to them."

Matthews said Powell was somewhat of an "enigma".

Since the murder, he'd been an "upstanding citizen" and was "universally well-spoken of and trusted".

Justice Mander said Powell was raised in a "loving and supportive family".

He had no relevant criminal history and there was no evidence he'd been violent to anyone else, either before or after the murder.

The judge said references he'd received from Powell's family and friends described him as a "kind and gentle person who is hardworking and supportive of others".

The only "inkling" of issues in his past were his use of alcohol and drugs, including LSD, ecstasy and cannabis, when he was younger.

He had no history of poor mental health.

Powell was sentenced under 1995 law, which meant he had to be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years imprisonment unless the circumstances were "exceptional".

Even if that were the case, Justice Mander said that "personal factors" including his guilty plea, would have resulted in the "necessary reduction".

Earlier in the hearing, Blackmoore’s partner, Laurie Anderson, read a brief poem before telling the court that Powell “stole” a “new, exciting future from her”.

“There is no excuse for this cruel act. She was like a lamb to the slaughter with no chance to defend herself.”

Anderson said he hoped Powell found his “own hell to go through”.

“This needless act has affected many people on both sides … but thank you for now trying to put [things] right.

“Nothing is going to bring Angela back, but she will always be … my true love – the angel within. I still miss her. She is a love that will never leave me.”

Blackmoore’s cousin, Leanne Keen, told the court the past 24 years had been “hell” for her and her family and “it’s time for justice to be done”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Jeremy Powell in the High Court in Christchurch apologised to Angela Blackmoore's family for what he did.

“People make mistakes. Not everyone has a perfect upbringing but most don’t go around murdering people and keeping it secret for years like you have done.

“If you had come forward all those years ago our family would have been saved from years of anguish.”

Instead, Blackmoore’s parents and grandparents died not knowing who was responsible for her murder, Keen said.

“You have displayed no genuine empathy, compassion or remorse towards those who have been affected by your actions.

“While I will be out here in the fresh air, free as a bird and comforted by the fact that at last Angela can now rest in peace, you will have your own demons to face.

Keen described Blackmoore as a “larger than life” character who was “focusing on her future, which was bright and full of happiness”.

The pair last saw one another several months before the murder.

“I had so much fun hanging out with her. She may have been my cousin, but she treated me like a sister. Those are the memories I plan to keep with me forever.”

After the hearing, Anderson told media he was satisfied with Powell's sentence.

“[There is] a lot of pressure off me now. He is going to do his time and [got] the punishment for what he has done. Justice has been done. I am very pleased.”

Anderson said he never lost hope Blackmoore’s killers would be brought to justice. He was determined to “keep fighting” and keep the case active until those responsible were held accountable.

Anderson said he believed Powell was truly remorseful for what he did.

Powell's girlfriend Rebecca Wright-Meldrum and a man, who has name suppression, are also charged with murdering Blackmoore.

Suppression orders prevent Stuff reporting details of their alleged involvement.

THE KIND, GENTLE AND CARING MAN, TURNED KILLER

Jeremy Powell was born at Darfield Hospital on September 26, 1974.

He grew up in Oxford where he and his three older sisters lived with their parents, Dennis and Judith, in a cottage on a large section on the fringe of the small rural North Canterbury township.

Powell, who wasn't really into sports, attended Oxford Area School before moving to Christchurch in search of work.

Like his father, he was a jack of all trades, good with his hands, and secured a roofing job.

He lived with a group of people in a flat, but that disbanded in early 1995, and he moved into a property in Linwood Ave, on the fringe of the city centre with his girlfriend, who at that time went by the name Rebecca Wright.

Powell was 20 when he murdered Angela Blackmoore on August 17, 1995.

At the time, it’s believed he was working as a bouncer at a nightclub.

Six weeks after the killing Powell celebrated his 21st birthday with a small mediaeval themed party. Photos in family albums show him smiling for the camera wearing what appears to be a prince costume. He gave no hint to those in attendance of what he'd done.

Wright and Powell had a daughter together in 1997. They split up before she was born.

In the early 2000s, Powell spent a couple of years in Australia where a friend secured him a job working in a factory. When he returned home to New Zealand, he moved into the garage at his parents' Oxford property.

For about a decade, until his arrest, Powell worked for a Canterbury heating company, where he was regarded as a hard worker, and a good colleague. His employer would have given him a glowing reference if he'd ever asked for one.

Police called Powell's parents about 8.30am on October 26 and told them their son had been charged with murder.

They previously told Stuff they had no inkling of what he'd done. The name Angela Blackmoore meant nothing to them prior to his arrest.

"We just don't want to believe it. It's so out of character," his mother, Judith Powell, said earlier this year.

The couple visited their son, who they knew as a kind, caring and gentle man, regularly in prison after he was taken into custody, but Covid-19 restrictions put a halt to that.

Wednesday's sentencing, which they sat through in the court's public gallery, was the first time they'd seen him since February.