Christchurch woman bashed in her car by stranger at traffic lights

Deni Smart is the victim of a surprise attack while stopped at the lights in her car along Pages Road.

A woman suffered brain damage, a fractured eye socket and cuts to her face in an unprovoked assault by a stranger while waiting at traffic lights.

Deni Smart, 29, was having a sip of Diet Coke while stopped at the lights near Christchurch’s Eastgate Shopping Centre about 5.30pm on May 30 after buying some shampoo when she noticed a woman approaching her passenger side door.

“She just got in and she just said to me ‘you’re a f…… mongrel b….’ and she grabbed my ponytail and smashed my head against my window and punched me probably five times. I pleaded with her to stop and she wouldn’t.

“I just didn’t know what was going to happen, was she going to steal my car? What were her intentions? I just submitted in terms of you can take whatever you like, I just don’t want long-lasting injuries.

Stuff Deni Smart was injured in an attack while sitting in a car in Christchurch.

“She then got out of my car, got into her car and just boosted off. It was just an unprovoked attack.”

Smart did not realise how serious the injuries were until she pulled over to the side of the road and looked in the mirror.

“My lip was bleeding and my face was swollen, I just like oh s… this is just a random beating.”

Her next memory was in an ambulance as she was being taken to Christchurch Hospital.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Deni Smart is the victim of a surprise attack while stopped at the lights in her car along Pages Rd, Christchurch.

Smart has been referred to the concussion clinic at Burwood Hospital to get a better idea of the damage to her brain.

Eleven days after the incident Smart, the customer services manager for a community housing trust, said she was battling anxiety and trauma. She planned to sell her car out of fear the attacker would recognise it, and has been left unable to work.

"It's really impacted every aspect of my life, I can't work, I can't really drive, I can't really visit my friends, I can't leave the house. The anxiety levels are pretty much next level.

"I don't like being alone, I have to make sure the doors are locked at all times. I get a bit of nightmares and a bit of flashback."

Smart was unsure why she was attacked but said it could have been road rage.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Deni Smart says the assault has left her with severe concussion, a broken eye socket and high anxiety.

"I hope she gets brought to justice."

A police spokeswoman confirmed an investigation into the assault was under way.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the offender.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident, or has information which may assist.”

Anyone with information can phone police on 105 quoting file number 200530/7296, or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.