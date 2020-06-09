Fatal crash driver not wearing seatbelt, police say

A person was killed in a crash on a stretch of rural road near Akaroa on Sunday.

A man killed in a late-night crash was not wearing a seatbelt, with police suspecting alcohol and speed were also contributing factors.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 12.20am on Sunday on State Highway 75 between Robinsons Bay and Takamatua Bay, north of Akaroa, on Canterbury’s Banks Peninsula.

The driver, who was the sole occupant died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Police rural area commander Inspector Pete Cooper said the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and speed were also believed to be factors in the crash.

"It just heightens the fact that seatbelts save lives," Cooper said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.