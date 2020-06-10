Christchurch tattoo parlour owned by former Bandidos gang president shot at

Three bullet holes, which appeared to be from a shotgun, are visible from the front of the tattoo parlour on Wednesday morning.

A Christchurch tattoo parlour owned by former Bandidos national president Hamish Hiroki has been shot at overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of gun shots at a commercial property on Lincoln Rd, Addington, at 11.40pm on Tuesday.

Stuff understands the property was Muscle Ink tattoo parlour, owned by Hiroki.

The front of the store appeared to have been shot three times with a shotgun.

The spokeswoman said no-one was inside the property at the time. Police are continuing to make inquiries, she said.

Hiroki was the national president of the New Zealand chapter of the notorious outlaw Bandidos Motorcycle Club before leaving last year. Before joining the Bandidos, he was the president of Highway 61s in Christchurch.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Hamish Hiroki, pictured last year, was the national president of the New Zealand chapter of the notorious outlaw Bandidos Motorcycle Club before leaving last year.

He earlier told Stuff he left the gang for his 3-year-old son.

"I don't want my son to follow in my footsteps, that's the reason I left," he said.

Hiroki has since moved his focus to raising funds to build a night shelter in Christchurch.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff One of the bullet holes left a gaping hole in the parlour's front window.

The shooting comes after a tattoo parlour and barber shop connected to the Mongols MC, an international bikie gang that recently set up in Christchurch, were badly damaged in what appeared to be targeted attacks in February.

Bristol Barbers in Wainoni was set alight about 3.30am on February 14 and a stolen ute smashed into King of Ink in Linwood about 45 minutes later.

Bristol Barbers was then firebombed a week later, which was thought to be the work of gang rivals.