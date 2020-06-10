SPCA investigating after 'horrific pain' inflicted on missing dog

Tama had been missing for about a day before he was found badly injured in a south Auckland park.

WARNING: Some details in this story may be distressing to some people.

A $1000 reward is being offered for information after a missing dog was found with a suspected broken back and legs in south Auckland.

American bulldog Tama, described as a "gentle giant", was found in a "really bad way" in a park on Coxhead Rd, Manurewa, on Tuesday after being missing for about a day.

It is unclear if he was in a fight before being found or if his brutal injuries were from human hands, but his injuries were so severe he needed to be put down.

Jarrod Francis, 24, and his workmate Saxon Beaudine, 23, found Tama "laying there lifeless" near a culvert on their lunch break.

The pair, from Cambridge, are doing a renovation on a property near the park.

After getting closer, Francis said Tama rolled on his side as if he wanted a scratch on his belly.

Although he was "alive and breathing", Tama had an open wound behind one ear and one side of his face was swollen.

There were also puncture wounds on his legs and paws.

Supplied Those who found missing American bulldog Tama think another dog or a knife had been taken to his ears and face.

"It was as if a dog or knife had been at his ears and face," Francis said.

He reckoned Tama "had been dealt to by some human hand" at some point and thought he may have been "chucked off" of a bridge nearby.

Francis and Beaudine called animal management after the pie and water they bought Tama went uneaten.

They were told by animal management "he was not good" and may not make it from the way he was acting.

The SPCA said it is investigating the incident after being notified on Tuesday evening by Auckland Council.

It confirmed Tama had been taken to a vet and euthanised.

Campaign group Paw Justice is offering a $1000 reward for information which leads to the capture and conviction of the person or people responsible.

It said "horrific pain and death" had been inflicted on the "poor dog".

"We need justice for this dog and we all need to be the voice for those that had none," Paw Justice said.

Tama's owner was said to be "completely devastated" and was preparing to have her pet's body cremated.

A Givealittle page set up by the owner's friend, Charlene O'Neill, to raise funds for the cremation, received more than $1000 in the space of two hours.

Last month, three puppies were found drowned in a bag at the edge of the Waikato River near the Elbow Waterski Club.

The black and white puppies, thought to be 15-week-old pitbull staffordshire crosses, were found with their mouths taped shut and their legs taped together.