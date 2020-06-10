Woman kidnapped in Wellington, mutilated and chained in garage

Pania Royal was party to the initial kidnapping of a woman whose finger was cut off later in the ordeal in March 2019.

A woman clung to a tree in central Wellington in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid being kidnapped, at the start of a five-day ordeal that led to one of her fingers being cut off.

Two of the people with lesser roles in the kidnapping have received community-based sentences this week.

Pania Ruth Royal, 36, pleaded guilty to being party to kidnapping the woman whose name was suppressed.

At the High Court at Wellington on Monday, Royal was sentenced to 350 hours' community work and 18 months' intensive supervision. Her sentencing was suppressed until late Wednesday.

Justice Christine Grice said the victim had no interest in restorative justice with Royal and did not want her to get a light sentence.

Royal and the victim had known each other for years.

Royal had been at a Cuba St, Wellington, bar in March 2019 and tipped off an associate she knew was looking for the victim.

People came to get the woman who tried to hang on to a tree to avoid going with them, the judge said.

Stuff Pania Ruth Royal did not know what was going to happen to the victim, a judge said.

Royal did not know how long the woman was going to be held or what was going to happen to her, the judge said.

But Royal used their relationship to find her, coerce and encourage her into the car, and Royal's involvement allowed the woman to be kidnapped.

Clement Williams Bentley also pleaded guilty to kidnapping

On Wednesday Justice Simon France said Bentley had not been part of the start of the five-day ordeal for the woman, but he should still be ashamed of himself.

The woman had been abducted and physically abused, fingercut off, stripped and kept chained in his garage between March 12 and March 18 last year.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Justice Simon France said Clement Bentley should be ashamed of himself. (File photo)

The judge said until that point Bentley had had no involvement.

The next day he drove her to an address where she was made to crouch on the floor and wrap her fingers in rags while those involved smoked drugs and drank.

She was held for another five days although Bentley had no part in that.

Stuff understands the woman arrived at Wellington Hospital's emergency department in March, saying she had been abducted off the street and tortured. She had multiple broken bones, including broken ribs.

Justice France said Bentley had a good work history and family support and his part in the kidnapping had been thrust upon him.

Bentley was sentenced to seven months' home detention and to get help with his drug and alcohol issues.