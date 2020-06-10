Christchurch police investigating 'suspicious approach' to children

A stranger approached children asking to help find his dog.

Police are looking for a man who approached children asking for help to find his dog.

He approached the youngsters in Wainoni, Christchurch on Wednesday, and the incident was reported to police at about 3.30pm.

"The man said that he was looking for his dog and was asking children to help him find [it]," a police spokesperson said.

He was described as being European, in his 30s, with short brown hair and wearing a black cap. He was driving a silver Subaru Forester.

"Police are taking this matter seriously and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Christchurch Girls' High School principal Christine O'Neill has warned parents about an incident on Tuesday in which she said a woman tried to grab a student and force her towards a van.

In an email to parents on Wednesday, O'Neill said: "The student stood her ground, managed to remove herself from the situation and there was no further interaction."

Stuff understands the incident was not an attempted abduction.

It is believed the incident is linked to a drunk woman who was damaging vehicles, running into traffic and who also pushed two people.

Anyone with information on Wednesday's incident is asked to call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.