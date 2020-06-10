Warning after schoolgirl escapes attempted abduction

A Christchurch Girls' High School student escaped after a woman tried to grab her and force her towards a van.

A high school student escaped an apparent attempted abduction after a woman tried to grab her and force her towards a van.

The youngster was on Fendalton Rd in Christchurch when the incident happened on Tuesday.

In an email to parents on Christchurch Girls' High School principal Christine O'Neill said the student "stood her ground" and managed to escape.

O'Neill said when police were informed they suggested there had been more than one similar such incident that day.

"This afternoon we made effort to inform students of the incident before the end of the school day," the principal told parents on Wednesday.

"This highlights the importance to always take precautions to keep ourselves safe when travelling to and from school and it may be a good opportunity to have this discussion with your daughters.

It comes as police appealed for help in tracing a man who approached children asking them to help find his dog.

He approached the youngsters in Wainoni, Christchurch on Wednesday, the incident being reported to police at about 3.30pm.

He was described as being European and in his 30s, with short brown hair and wearing a black cap. He was driving a silver Subaru Forester.

"Police are taking this matter seriously and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation," a police the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Wednesday's incident is asked to call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.