Alleged lockdown kidnapper pleads not guilty to making man drive her 85kms

A woman who allegedly held a knife to a man and forced him to drive her from Cambridge to Rotorua has entered pleas of not guilty to two charges of kidnap and one charge of aggravated robbery.

Jasmine Blake, 35, appeared at Rotorua District Court via audio visual link on Thursday.

She entered guilty pleas and was convicted for one charge of shoplifting and two charges of breaching supervision orders.

Judge Tony Snell also said a psychiatric report into Blake found her "fit to proceed in the normal way and fit to instruct counsel".

Blake was remanded in custody ahead of a case review hearing on August 12.

In a statement, in the wake of Blake's arrest, police said a 66-year-old man was forced to drive 85 kilometres from Cambridge to Rotorua during which time he was also forced to withdraw money from a cash machine.