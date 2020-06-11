Convicted rapist, murderer Justin Garthwaite granted parole

A prison officer helps convicted rapist and murderer Justin Ross Garthwaite into a police van after he was sentenced.

A man who raped and murdered a 74-year-old woman will soon be released from prison, but has been forbidden to enter the South Island.

Justin Ross Garthwaite, 51, appeared before the New Zealand Parole Board at Rimutaka Prison late last month.

He was granted conditional release, with that confirmed earlier this month once his accommodation was approved.

A release condition included not to return to the South Island, unless prior approval was given.

READ MORE:

* Man who stabbled ex pat at Waihi Beach denied parole

* Man who killed Auckland teen Augustine Borrell released from prison

* Man who raped and killed elderly Invercargill woman denied parole



Garthwaite was jailed for a minimum non-parole period of 14 years for the murder of pensioner Florence Bennett in Invercargill on November 19, 1996.

He was also given a concurrent sentence of 12 years for raping her.

During the night-time attack, the then 27-year-old bound and taped Bennett's mouth and cut her telephone line in case she survived his assault. She died from suffocation. ​

The Parole Board noted that Garthwaite's rehabilitation was complete, and he had been on release to work for three years.

''We cannot see that anything further is now required for his in-prison reintegration,'' the board noted.

Stuff Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt.

Garthwaite, who had some previous convictions of violence and property offending, was assessed as being a medium low risk of re-offending.

To integrate him back into the community, Garthwaite had completed a safety plan and would undertake further one-on-one psychological counselling.

Regarding his special release conditions the board rejected electronic monitoring, but put a curfew in place.

The board also rejected a suggestion Garthwaite disclose any future relationships, as well as him having internet access, or contact with under-16-year-olds.

Garthwaite would see the board again in November, so his progress could be reviewed.

His special conditions included to reside at an approved address, which included a 10pm to 5am curfew, and not to contact any of the victim's family unless prior approval from a Probation Officer.