Stabbing at Auckland's De La Salle College involved students from other school

An incident which saw a student stabbed outside a south Auckland college is believed to have involved pupils from another school.

A police spokeswoman told Stuff the incident at De La Salle College, in Māngere, on Friday, was initially reported to have involved students from two separate schools, however police are continuing to make inquiries to determine what happened.

Officers were called to the school at about 4.25pm on Friday and a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

De La Salle College principal Myles Hogarty emailed parents saying two students were taken to hospital after the attack, the New Zealand Herald reported.

"Our students had just finished rugby training and after-school tuition classes and were heading to the Middlemore train station to catch trains home," the email said.

"A group of around 20-30 male youths attacked De La Salle students outside our College Gates."

In the email Hogarty said two students were taken to Middlemore Hospital, one for a concussion and another for an "abdominal injury".

"Their injuries while concerning are not life-threatening and one student will be discharged later this evening. College staff accompanied the two students and stayed with them until their parents arrived."

The school is a Catholic boys' college educating about 1000 boys from Years 7 to 13.