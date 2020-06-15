'Heartbroken' family mourns musician Jordan Gow, who died in double fatal Christchurch crash

Two people were killed after vehicles collided on Russley Rd in Christchurch. It is understood one vehicle was travelling the wrong way.

Murray Gow was lying in bed reading the news on his phone when he saw an article about a double fatal crash on a Christchurch motorway.

“I was thinking ‘oh my god I hope it's not my son’, because every time I hear those things I think it is.”

He had only just finished reading the Stuff article when Gow heard the buzzer go at the gate. Two police officers stood outside his property.

“I thought s…, what have I done wrong?

READ MORE:

* Driver drove down wrong side of motorway without lights before fatal crash

* Drink-driving 'premeditated murder', relative of pair killed in crash says



“They said ‘Do you know Jordan Gow’, and I said ‘yes, he’s my son’.”

supplied Jordan Gow was killed in a head-on crash in Christchurch on Sunday morning.

The officers told him his 26-year-old son, who had a young daughter, had died after a two-car crash on Russley Rd, only 15 minutes from starting work as a chef in Rangiora.

It is believed another man in his 20s left the BP petrol station on Russley Rd by driving over a kerb and grass verge, knocking over a sign. He then turned left, driving past a wrong way sign, and entered the motorway on the wrong side of the road.

The man then drove for more than 1km with no lights on before colliding head-on with Gow’s car. Both men died at the scene.

“I didn’t believe it, I was in shock, it was all surreal and a bit weird, like unbelievable," Murray Gow said.

"I still can't believe it to be honest, I'll never see him again."

After the officers left his home he called his other son, Gow’s twin Josh, to tell him the news.

"I was still trying to process it when I rang him. He said ‘hey dad’, and I said ‘I've got some bad news, Jordan's just been killed in a car accident’.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The northbound lane of the motorway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

As his son left for work on Sunday morning he told his girlfriend he would make spaghetti bolognese for dinner, Murray Gow said. She told him to be safe and gave him a kiss goodbye.

Murray Gow said he was “angry” about how his son died.

"It's just not fair that he didn't have a chance to see it coming ... he wouldn't have had any time at all to react or anything, it would’ve been terrible.

Jordan Gow was a talented drummer and singer, who had a large group of friends, he said.

supplied Jordan Gow (second from right), pictured with his brother Josh Gow (far right). Also pictured, from left, Zach Keating, James Calverley and Paul Goodwin

“Once I got him and his brother a musical instrument they never looked back.

"[The twins] were like glued together, they did everything together," he said.

"I don't know how Josh is going to take it, but he's got a lot of support from all his band. Jordan was always there for Josh."

Paul Goodwin, lead vocalist in Unite the Silence, a heavy metal band Gow was in with his brother, said the band played their first gig together after the lockdown on Friday night.

“We are all super thankful to share one last amazing memory with Jordan.

“He was an out-of-this-world musician. You knew if he was on stage with you everything was gonna go great and we could really rely on him to give 1000 per cent every time. He will be very missed.”

Gow's mother Penny Violetto earlier told Stuff from her home in the United States she received a call from his twin brother, Josh Gow, on Sunday morning.

“I was like, 'this is odd, it’s not like him to call me this early'. He was freezing, he couldn’t talk, he was like, ‘I’ve got some news to tell you’, and he was holding back ... he couldn’t get the words out. I could tell he didn’t want to tell me, but he knew he had to.”

Violetto said Josh Gow was in “deep, deep shock”.

“He can’t believe it ... we’re just really numb, every now and then it comes back and reminds you, it’s horrible. I’m truly devastated and heartbroken.”

supplied Jordan Gow, aged 26, was a member of several heavy metal bands, along with his twin brother.

Gow was Violetto’s “rockstar son”.

“He was also my rock to lean on when times got tough. He was more like a very close friend to my heart, as well as my awesome son.

“He was such an outgoing boy, he would have anybody on a treat. He was a talented musician, he was so charismatic and not afraid to take on anything ... there was a lot of love, a lot of fun.”

Violetto said she could not understand how the other driver ended up on the wrong side of the motorway.

“Who on earth would drive on the wrong side of the road? How did that happen? Were they drunk? Were they on drugs? Were they from another country?

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Marks on a grass verge leading from BP Connect, from where it is understood the driver turned onto an exit lane and drove the wrong way onto Russley Rd.

“You’ve got to be a responsible driver on the road.”

Violetto said she planned on returning to Christchurch in the coming days.

A police investigation into the crash is under way. There are several signs at the BP car park warning motorists not to exit where the driver entered the motorway.