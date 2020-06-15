Mother of Christchurch musician killed in crash fears she won't be able to go to his funeral

Jordan Gow was killed in a head-on crash with a driver going the wrong way on a motorway. Josh Gow, his twin brother, pays tribute.

The mother of a Christchurch musician, who was killed in a crash with a vehicle being driven the wrong way up the motorway, is hoping to be allowed into the country from the US for his funeral.

Tane Anderson left the BP petrol station on Russley Rd, Christchurch, on Sunday morning, driving over a kerb and grass verge and knocking over a sign. The 20-year-old then turned left, driving past a wrong way sign, and entered the motorway on the wrong side of the road.

Anderson drove for more than 1km with no lights on before colliding head-on with Jordan Gow, 26, who was about 15 minutes away from work in Rangiora. Both men died at the scene.

Gow's mother Penny Violetto, who is currently in the US, told 1News she was trying to get a compassionate exemption to return to New Zealand for her son's funeral.

“I want to be there, please let me come back to be with my son Josh, he really needs me," she said.

Gow was with twin brother Josh on Saturday night, recording music and watching clips from their gig the night before.

He was happy and "living his best moments", his brother said..

supplied Jordan Gow was killed in a head-on crash in Christchurch on Sunday morning.

Josh Gow now treasures their final night together.

"He just told me, 'I'm so proud of you, you're a machine on the guitar', and he was just jumping up and down with excitement. I was just trying to hide the fact that it was making me feel so good."

Josh Gow received a call from his father, Murray Gow, not long after the crash. Still in bed, he ignored the first call, only to get another from his father through Facebook moments later.

"I answered the phone, and he told me that Jordan had died. I was instantly in a state of shock ... I thought I was going to have a heart attack something, it was so unreal."

He then went outside in the freezing cold "just so I could feel something".

A police officer then spoke to him over the phone and said they were sorry for his loss. His girlfriend then told him to go have a shower.

"I was scared to be in the shower because I was alone, and she said it'd be good for you ... and I just broke down in there, I wanted to punch the glass."

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The northbound lane of the motorway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Barely a day after his brother's death, Gow said he had experienced many moments of frustration and sadness.

"I'm still waiting for him to come over and share this moment with us but in reality, it's him that we're grieving over. It's hard to come to terms with, he's still here with me in my heart and in my head."

Growing up the twins were best friends, who always had the other's back if any issues arose. It was their father who at a young age introduced the twins to video game Guitar Hero, which started their love of music.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Josh Gow plays one of his twin brother's favourite songs.

"It evolved to getting a real guitar and drums, and we used to jam all the time and write music. Then it just evolved into these great bands, great people and our music expressed ourselves a lot. We were doing it for the love of it and just having fun and enjoying it."

Gow said the brothers were well-known in Christchurch's music scene as "the twins" who were in a band together.

On Friday night, they performed with their band, Unite the Silence, for the first time since the lockdown. Gow said the band had been "itching" for a good show, and put on one of their best performances.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Two people were killed after vehicles collided on Russley Rd in Christchurch. It is understood one vehicle was travelling the wrong way.

The brothers had recently finished an album together, which Gow plans to release.

Gow remembers his brother as "the life of the party", who would often bring his acoustic guitar with him when hanging out with friends.

"He didn't care who he played to, what he sounded like, he just had so much passion and loved what he did and he just expressed that to everybody."

While sitting in his living room on Monday tears began to stream down his face as he played one of his brother's favourite songs, Drown by British rock band Bring Me the Horizon, on his guitar.

"He helped me become the person I am ... I don't have a lot of confidence in myself but Jordan saw the best person I could be and really pushed for that, put me in positions where I'm outside my comfort zone. He always saw the best in people."

Anderson's father, Haki Anderson, told Stuff on Monday his family was "completely devastated".

"Our heart goes out to the other family. We extend them our deepest sympathies and love."

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Marks on a grass verge leading from BP Connect, from where it is understood the driver turned onto an exit lane and drove the wrong way onto Russley Rd.

Anderson, a former pupil at St Bede's College, was an apprentice electrician. He played in the college's 1st XV and was an age-group representative rugby player.

"He was a lovely young man who had the world at his feet . . . just cut too short."

Haki Anderson declined to comment on the circumstances of the crash.

"It's just too hard at the moment, it's too raw."

A police investigation into the crash is under way. There are several signs at the BP car park warning motorists not to exit where the driver entered the motorway.