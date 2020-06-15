Sentry Taitoko: 'Changes made' since man's death in custody, inquest hears

Sentry Taitoko died in 2014 after being put in a so-called "suicide cell".

A police medical officer has said changes have been made since the tragic death of Sentry Taitoko in police custody and more patients are brought straight to the emergency department instead of being put in a cell.

Twenty-one-year-old Sentry Taitoko​ died in 2014 after consuming a drug cocktail and being put in a so-called "suicide cell" in a police station, where he was unrestrained and able to bang his head on concrete walls and floors an estimated 83 times.

On Monday the inquest into his death continued at the Auckland District Court in front of Coroner Debra Bell.

The inquest had to be adjourned last October due to the fire at the Sky City Convention Centre and was then again delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

* Sentry Taitoko inquest: Still no padded cell in custody unit five years after death

* Sentry Taitoko inquest: Ex-cop wishes he overruled health professional who said 21-year-old would 'be all right'

* Sentry Taitoko inquest: How the 21-year-old spent his final hours in a cell

* Sentry Taitoko: Family still seeking answers after cell death

* Police failed Sentry Taitoko, who died in custody



Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sentry Taitoko's mother Johnna and dad Migo near his grave. (FILE PHOTO)

In February 2014, Taitoko was taken into police custody for a breach of the peace early on a Sunday morning.

He'd recently returned to New Zealand from Australia. He'd consumed alcohol, methamphetamine and cannabis and "not slept for some days", Coroner Bell previously said.

Taitoko was in Manurewa and had also taken what was described to police as a tab of LSD.

Taitoko arrived at the Counties Manukau district custody unit about 1.45am on February 23.

He was placed in "a suicide cell" with no furniture and, with most of his clothes removed, left in his boxer shorts.

Video previously played to the inquest showed Taitoko writhing about in the shiny cell before three mattresses were placed inside it.

Over several hours, a medical professional and a police officer observed Taitoko "coming into contact repeatedly with the walls and floor".

He said the medical professional, who was granted name suppression – which Stuff opposed in court – advised against taking Taitoko to hospital, apparently believing the hospital would not accept him.

The inquest heard that at 4.26 am, the motion-activated camera in Taitoko's cell stopped working.

The-Nelson-Mail Sentry Taitoko died while in police custody. (FILE PHOTO)

He was checked, had breathing difficulties, and an ambulance was called.

But Taitoko could not be resuscitated.

Former sergeant Grant Turvey told the inquest in October police could have done a better job checking on Taitoko.

Turvey said a medical professional present at the DCU told him Taitoko "would be all right".

On Monday, Dr John Bonning, who is also a police medical officer in Waikato and specialist emergency medical physician, said changes had been made since Taitoko's death.

Dr Bonning said the course of action the medical officer took on the night was "not entirely unreasonable" but the police and medical officers did things differently now.

He said they are a lot less tolerant of the casual consultations and whether it was safe to leave somebody in the cells or taken to emergency departments.

"We’ve always been a bit wary of those but since this case I’ve been very, very wary of the so-called casual consultation," Bonning said.

He said it was not infrequent on Friday and Saturday nights to hear intoxicated, excited or agitated people in custody units.

"I don't poke my nose in unless I'm invited by the police to give an opinion on somebody."

However he said since Taitoko's death, more people are bought to emergency departments from police cells.

"I’d suggest there is a significantly increased wariness of holding said people in the cells and threshold to bring them to a higher level of care," Bonning said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The family of Sentry Taitoko, who died in police custody, at his graveside in South Auckland. Mother Johnna, dad Migo, sister Talia and brothers Caleb (grey t- shirt) and Mista (dark puffer jacket) pictured. (FILE PHOTO)

However, the doctor said similar things still exist.

"People had been looking at Sentry Taitoko and making a bit of a judgment call, so there was some surveillance going on."

He said the fact Taitoko was striking his head against the cell showed a significant potential for him to deteriorate.

The doctor told the court he will often ring the custody sergeant after a couple of hours to re-check on people in custody and whether the level of care needs to be escalated.

When asked if any safety mechanism had been put in place since Taitoko's death, Bonning said police medical officers' paper work now has a framework for information from the person in custody to include drugs, alcohol, mental or medical illness.

"I'd generally be asking (the police)how long they'd been there, what their behaviour was and how it had changed in terms of safety to stay in the cells," Bonning said.

He said the police also have clear guidelines to ensure people are safe to stay in the cells or otherwise.