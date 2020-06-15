No time off jail sentences for members of major meth-dealing ring

Several properties linked to the Tribesmen gang were raided in 2017, after which several charges were laid. (First published in November 2017)

Two members of a Christchurch methamphetamine dealing ring with ties to the Tribesmen gang have failed to get their jail sentences reduced.

Mark Powhiro, 34, and Connie Elizabeth Ross, 53, both lodged an appeal in the High Court after they were sentenced to prison in February. Powhiro was jailed for six years and three months, while Ross was sentenced to two years and nine months.

Ross’ son Andrew Michael Smith, 34, watched from the dock as his mother was sentenced and led away by police in tears.

Smith, who played a leading role in the drug operation, was sentenced to five years and nine months' jail. Stuff understands he intends appeal his sentence.

The Crown summary of facts said Powhiro worked for Smith and the two men were associated with the Tribesmen gang.

Police started intercepting Smith's private communications in October 2017 and found he was heavily involved in the sale and distribution of methamphetamine. During that time Powhiro and Smith communicated about sourcing, selling and distributing methamphetamine a number of times.

Although Smith was at the helm of the ring, Ross played a significant role. During sentencing her role was described as “essentially being the treasurer or the bookkeeper”.

Intercepted communication between Smith and Ross showed Ross had clear knowledge of Smith’s drug dealing and drug transactions were often discussed. Ross’ involvement included procuring places to hide methamphetamine, cash and assets, and organising Smith’s finances, including hiding large sums of cash.

Ross encouraged Smith on multiple occasions to destroy his cell phone, electronically wipe the phone of its data or change his cell phone number. She also offered to “get rid of” a gun at their address.

During October 2017 Powhiro was involved in another incident when his partner invited a man to an address on Cranford St, Christchurch. Powhiro arrived with a few other men and prevented the victim from leaving.

The victim was then held at the address for several hours while the group demanded money and his PIN number. He was struck with a metal pole, and threatened verbally, with a knife, and with a water pistol it was claimed was filled with acid.

To prevent the victim from contacting police, Powhiro took the victim’s phone and sent messages from his Facebook account and email indicating he had driven to the address to rape Powhiro’s partner.

Powhiro demanded the victim log into his bank account and transfer $2600 to another associate. Later that afternoon the man was released.

A few days later police executed a search warrant and found a sawn-off shotgun, and five cartridges inside a black plastic bag underneath the deck at the address.

Powhiro appealed his sentence on the grounds that the judge made a mathematical error in calculating the sentence, and failed to give him sufficient credit for the relevant personal factors. His defence submitted he should have been given more credit for the fact his offending was motivated by his own drug addiction.

Ross based her appeal on the fact that she played a lesser role in the drug dealing ring and had limited involvement with the actual supply of methamphetamine. Her defence counsel submitted the motivation for her offending was primarily addiction and loyalty to her son.

Justice Rachel Dunningham found in both cases that the sentences imposed were well within range for the extent of the offending and could not be regarded as manifestly excessive. The applications were declined.