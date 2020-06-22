Auckland police shooting: Slain officer accused refused name suppression despite 'barrage of threats'

Constable Matthew Hunt was killed while on duty on Friday.

A woman charged with being an accessory to the murder of an Auckland police officer has been refused name suppression by the judge despite her receiving a "barrage of threats".

The woman, 30, appeared in the Waitākere District Court, before Judge Brandt Shortland, on Monday morning after being arrested on Saturday.

She is charged as an accessory after the fact to the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt. It is alleged she assisted the murder accused by driving him to enable him to avoid arrest.

Her lawyer argued for interim name suppression, stating her client had the right to a fair trial.

The woman's lawyer said her client feared for her life after she received a "barrage of threats" on social media.

"She deserves a fair trial."

The application was declined by Judge Shortland, given the woman's name was already in the public domain.

"The fundamental issue here is open justice," Judge Brandt said.

"And the reality is, your name's been out there, your photo's been out there. It's all over social media.

"I'm mindful of the fact that it's a high profile case."

Auckland Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey also opposed the application for interim name suppression, stating police were justified in publicly releasing the woman's name as they needed to find the defendant as quickly as possible.

The woman still can't be named, however, as her lawyers intends to appeal the decision.

She will reappear in the Auckland High Court on July 8.

Constable Matthew Hunt was shot dead, and another officer seriously hurt, during a routine traffic stop in Auckland's Massey on Friday.

Hunt and another officer attempted to stop a vehicle of interest about 10.30am, but lost sight of it. They later found it crashed on Reynella Drive.

Constable Hunt was killed and the other officer was shot in the leg. The second officer was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.

The alleged shooter and an accomplice were said by police to have fled in a second vehicle, allegedly hitting and injuring a member of the public in the process.

A man appeared in court on Saturday morning and was charged with Hunt's murder.

The 24-year-old man was granted interim name suppression when he appeared by audio-visual link from custody, at the Waitākere District Court.

The accused did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Auckland on July 8.