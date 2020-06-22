Bridget Simmonds disappearance: Murder-accused loses name suppression

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton speaks to media in June 12 about the Bridget Simmonds case.

The 57-year-old man charged with the murder of Northland woman Bridget Simmonds can now be named.

Samuel Hemuera Pou, from Whangārei's Otangarei, appeared briefly at the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged with Simmonds' murder, more than a week after police found Simmonds' body at a rural property where her former partner used to live.

NZ Police/supplied A man has been charged with the murder of Bridget Simmonds.

The mother-of-two was 42 when she went missing in February 2019. Her body was found on a rural block in Parakao, west of Whangārei, on June 12.

Pou, who appeared in court through audio visual link, has been charged with murdering Simmonds between February 23, 2019 and March 14, 2019.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police found Bridget Simmonds' body at a rural property at Parakao, west of Whangarei.

He is also charged with causing Simmonds grievous bodily harm, as well as three counts of injuring another woman between December 2016 and March 2017, plus one charge of cannabis possession.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the High Court in Whangārei on July 9.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said the murder charge marks the end of a lengthy investigation involving hundreds of hours of police work.

He hoped it would bring Simmonds' family some degree of closure, during what has been an incredibly difficult past year for them.

Friends describe Simmonds as "really funny", with a big heart, who would do anything for anyone.

She was dedicated to her teenage son, who was battling leukaemia, as well as being close to her daughter, mother and friends.

A service for Simmonds was held in Kerikeri on Saturday, with family asking for donations to Givealittle or Victim Support, in lieu of flowers.