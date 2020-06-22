Brother upset after elderly sister attacked by youth in her Picton home

Fran Manahi was attacked in her home on Sunday morning.

A brother is "shocked and upset" after his elderly sister was attacked in her home early on Sunday morning.

Graeme Munro said he learnt of the attack on his 80-year-old sister, Fran Manahi, yesterday.

"I'm upset and I'm angry obviously," Munro said. "It just sounds bloody horrible."

Manahi lived in Picton on her own, Munro said.

"I'm 75 and she's five years older than me. And it concerns me that something could happen within her own home," Munro said.

"She's got some good friends in the Picton area that I know will be upset."

Munro said Manahi was initially taken to Wairau Hospital before being transported to Wellington Hospital.

"I've been told she had surgery last night, and I was told this morning that it was serious, but she's stable.

"Apparently the doctors are pleased with her progress at this stage. I expect to get an update this afternoon," he said.

"To wind up like this isn't fair, in this day and age you hear about these types of things all the time. You never think it's going to happen to you or affect you, always someone else."

A police media spokeswoman confirmed a youth had been arrested in response to the incident.

"We received a report in the early hours of Sunday morning of someone having found another person at their home," the spokeswoman said.

"I understand that person received what appear to be moderate to minor injuries.

"A young person has been arrested and will go through a youth process."