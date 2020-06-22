Carterton fatal crash accused to appear in court on Thursday

Photos from the scene of a fatal crash in Carterton on Friday.

A 47-year-old Wairarapa man is facing reckless driving charges in the wake of a fatal crash in Carterton on Friday.

Carterton reverend Jenny Henson was killed in the three-car collision on State Highway 2 in the centre of town just after midday.

Police were seeking witnesses who saw a red Holden Commodore being driven at speed north along High Street South at this time.

Detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

The accused driver suffered minor injuries but did not need hospitisation.

He was facing a sole charge of reckless driving causing death and was due to appear Lower Hutt District Court on Thursday morning.

Bysouth said the suspect remained in custody and his first appearance was going over to the Hutt Valley because there were no judges on duty at Wairarapa's Masterton District Court this week.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Flowers have been laid at the scene of a fatal crash on Friday in the centre of Carterton.

A memorial service was planned for Reverend Henson at Carterton's St Mark's Church on Thursday at 1pm.