'Unprovoked attack' in Picton pub put US tourist in hospital

Cain Frederick Woodford, 21, has admitted a charge of injuring with intent to injure after attacking the pub patron in Picton.

A US tourist was left with a fractured nose and laceration to his lip, after an "unprovoked attack" by a Picton man.

About 12.50am on February 15, the US national, who was on a working holiday in New Zealand, was at Seumus' Irish Bar in Picton, a police summary of facts said.

The victim, who is an emergency room physician in the United States, was enjoying the company of local patrons which included the defendant, Cain Frederick Woodford, 21.

The victim started talking to a woman, who said she was at the bar with her partner.

He stopped talking to her, and went to speak to another patron.

During that time, the woman told her partner, Woodford, that the man had been speaking with her.

According to the police summary, Woodford was "jealous with rage" and walked directly to the victim who was still talking with the other patron.

Woodford "king-hit" him in the face and about the head at least six times in a series of "fast and furious blows" causing the victim to fall to the ground, the police summary said.

He was immediately restrained and taken out of the area while the victim, who was stunned and bleeding from the unprovoked attack, was tended to by staff members.

As a result of the attack, the victim was taken to hospital and received treatment. His injuries included a fractured nose, laceration to the internal left side of his bottom lip and swelling to the left side of his jaw.

He was discharged from hospital later that morning.

Woodford pleaded guilty to one charge of injuring with intent to injure at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He had some prior convictions including assaults in 2018, and repeat drink drives.

Judge Tony Zohrab said Woodford would be aware of "coward punch" incidents, where one serious hit could leave a victim brain-damaged or dead.

"You’ve really got to think this through. I just can't accept that you weren't intending to do serious damage," he said.

Woodford was remanded on bail to August 17 for sentencing.