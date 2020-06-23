House linked to murder inquiry up for sale

Otautau man Dale Watene was shot and then buried in a shallow grave in a remote forest.

A home at the centre of a police investigation into the killing of Southland man Dale Watene is on the market.

The 3-bedroom, 1000 square metre property on Sorn St, Otautau, where Watene was last seen alive, is for sale for $219,900.

The RayWhite listing says it's currently rented to a "tidy tenant and would make a great investment or first home".

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police have searched the Sorn St property twice since Watene's disappearance on April 16.

The property is just a "stones throw" from the centre of Otautau, which is 40 kilometres north-west of Invercargill, the listing says.

On Tuesday, real estate John Hawke said the sale was in no-way connected to the homicide inquiry. He declined to comment further.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Watene had been drinking at the house of Sandi Graham, a woman he had been seeing.

Watene, a father to a 5-year-old boy, was drinking at the Sorn St property, which is home to Sandi Graham, a woman he'd been seeing, on April 16.

He apparently left there in the early evening to go and buy more alcohol, but never returned.

The last call made using 40-year-old Watene’s cellphone was about 9.30pm, but the intended recipient, believed to be Graham, didn’t answer.

His blue Isuzu SUV, registration CGE 638, was found two days later, a short walk from Sorn St. The battery had been removed and diesel was pooling on the ground.

Stuff-co-nz Dale Watene's truck was found two days after he disappeared.

On May 20, police found Watene's body buried in a shallow grave deep in Longwood Forest, a 23,000 hectare area of conservation land to the west of Otautau.

He'd been shot.

In the two months since his disappearance, police have searched several properties and seized a number of items, including a .22 calibre rifle, which are being forensically tested.

The Sorn St property and another on Papatotara Rd, near Tuatapere, where Graham's friend, George Hyde lives, have been searched twice – before and after the discovery of Watene's body.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police were seen examining bricks at George Hyde's home during a recent search. It's unclear why.

Stuff understands detectives are exploring the possibility that the Holt Park scene was staged to look like his truck broke down.

Last week, police appealed for sightings of another car – a black BMW Watene had access to – in the Otautau and Woodlaw areas on April 16.

Several friends, including Graham, visited his Waikouro-Wairio Rd home, on April 21, and found the truck battery fitting in the BMW.

He had only one battery and was known to switch it between the two vehicles.

Police have also appealed for a mystery person who recently called Crimestoppers, an anonymous 0800 tip line, with information to make contact again.

Graham, aged about 30, previously said she had nothing to do with Watene's death. She said she was doing everything she could to help police catch his killer.

Stuff has been unable to contact Hyde, who is aged in his early 20s.

Anyone with information about Dale Watene’s death should contact Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy on (03) 211 0400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.