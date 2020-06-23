Slave-dealing chief has shares in properties forfeited to Crown

Joseph Matamata in the High Court in Napier last year.

A man convicted of dealing in slaves and human trafficking has had a share of his family property forfeited to the Crown.

The Crown applied for forfeiture of the property belonging to Joseph Matamata, who was earlier this year found guilty after a trial in March of 23 charges of trafficking people and dealing in slaves.

In a hearing before Justice Helen Cull in the High Court at Napier on Tuesday, Crown lawyer Clayton Walker said an agreement had been reached with Matamata and his wife and two of his sons, whereby a $215,000 share of two adjoining properties on Kiwi St, Hastings, would be forfeited.

Matamata, 65, is due to be sentenced next month and the proposal would provide a mechanism by which forfeited funds could be used to pay any reparation to Matamata's victims, if a reparation order was made.

Walker said the proposal would also avoid the need for the properties to be sold, meaning Matamata's family could continue living there.

Based on market value of the properties obtained last week, the figure represented 49 per cent of the equity in the property after the banks had been repaid, Walker said.

GOOGLE The two properties on Kiwi St, Hastings, where Joseph Matamata and his family resided.

The forfeiture would lead to a discount in Matamata's sentence, he said.

Lawyers acting for Matamata's wife and children agreed with the proposal.

The homes, which are in the names of Matamata's sons, were considered tainted by the Crown, which claimed they had been purchased with funds obtained through the criminal activity.

That meant they were liable for forfeiture under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Matamata's offending occurred between late 1994 and April last year and involved 13 victims.

He has been in custody since the guilty verdicts were reached after a five-week trial before Justice Cull.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Justice Helen Cull heard the application in the High Court at Napier on Tuesday.

Matamata was a chief, or matai, in Samoa and said the money earned by the complainants' work was paid into his own bank account, because his household was run as "a family unit" and everything everyone earned was used to pay for all bills.

Matamata brought Samoan citizens into New Zealand with the expectation from them that they would earn big money by Samoan standards.

But once here they were exploited by Matamata for his financial gain. He would take workers to orchards or work sites and receive "bags of cash" as payment for their work but would never pass it on to them.

Justice Cull said she was satisfied that the properties were instruments of crime, and had considered the applications for relief by Matamata's wife and two sons.

"I am satisfied that the order that has been presented to me in draft as a result of settlement between parties is appropriate in this case," she said.

She noted that amount forfeited by Matamata represented about half the equity in the two properties held by the family. They were valued at $325,000 and $350,000.

She made the order and said her reasons would follow.

Matamata was to pay $215,000 to the Crown by June 24. If it's not paid the properties will be sold as soon as practicable, Justice Cull ordered.