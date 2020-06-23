Two arrested after man's hand severed

A man had his hand severed in a serious assault on Sunday in McKenzie St in Tāneatua.

Two people have been arrested after a man's hand was severed in an assault in a small Bay of Plenty town.

A 27-year-old man received serious head injuries and one of his hands was severed in the assault, which happened about 2.30pm on Sunday on McKenzie St in Tāneatua.

Two men, aged 31 and 26, were arrested and will appear in Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent, a police spokeswoman said.

A Waikato Hospital spokeswoman said the man was stable in the High Dependency Unit on Tuesday.

A witness Stuff spoke to, who wished to remain anonymous, said they believed the violence had been sparked by a domestic incident.

The witness said they tried to film the violence using their mobile phone but "by the time I got there he was picking up his hand".

A spokesperson from the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter also told Stuff they transported the man from Whakatāne Hospital to Waikato Hospital on Sunday.

"The hand did go with the patient and it was on ice, a usual thing to transport limbs," they said.

Police would still like to speak with anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw a black coloured Great Wall ute in the Tāneatua or Rūātoki area on Sunday.

"We would like to clarify that though the incident started at the forecourt of the Gull service station, the alleged assault took place further down on McKenzie Road," a statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 200621/9344, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.