Man jailed for crashing into 28 cars in Christchurch

One of the damaged cars on Purchas St, Christchurch, on August 23.

A Christchurch man who deliberately crashed into 28 vehicles, causing more than $100,000 in damage, has been jailed.

James Patrick Malone, 47, was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday. He was convicted on charges of intentional damage, dangerous driving, driving while forbidden, and driving whilst failing to complete a compulsory impairment test.

Malone was stopped by police on August 22 last year when he was found behind the wheel of a vehicle while being forbidden to drive.

The following day Malone again got behind the wheel about 12.30am.

On Hereford St, Malone deliberately crashed into a vehicle belonging to Universal Rental Cars and another car belonging to a member of the public. He turned into Stanmore Rd causing his wheels to spin for a sustained period and before driving into a Ford motor vehicle.

After he turned into Cashel St, Malone drove into four more vehicles before turning into Fitzgerald St. There he hit a Toyota, before turning into Churchill St and driving into three more vehicles.

Malone’s trail of destruction continued down Salisbury St, Madras St, Sherborne St, Manchester St and Bishop St, before he came to a standstill on the corner of Bishop and Purchas St. He was arrested on the spot.

Apart from crashing into 28 different cars, Malone also drove over an electrical box and a grey pillar, causing approximately $101,709 worth of damage.

Joe Johnson/Stuff One of the damaged cars on the morning of August 23, 2019.

A blood test showed Malone had the class C controlled drug Clonazepam in his system. However, it was later proved the drug had been prescribed to Malone and was at a clinically accepted level.

During sentencing defence counsel Abbie Hollingworth said an expert report showed the Clonazepam was not the cause of Malone’s behaviour on the day and that he was not a drug abuser. Malone has been receiving treatment for a number of mental health issues.

Judge Jane Farish said on the day before Malone crashed in to the cars, he had been seen by his doctor who had expressed some concerns about his presentation. The judge said although there was no explanation for why Malone again drove while forbidden and caused so much damage, she said she didn't believe he deliberately set out to wreck cars around the city.

Joe Johnson/Stuff A side mirror of one of the cars damaged on Bishop St in August 2019.

Farish imposed a sentence of 20 months’ imprisonment, but because Malone had already spent 10 months in custody, he was likely to be released very soon.

Malone has been disqualified from driving for six months, back-dated to start on April 23. When this period has lapsed, he would need to apply to have his drivers licence medically reviewed.

Judge Farish ordered Malone pay doctor’s fees of $250 and ESR blood analyst fees of $668.

An order for the payment of the over $100,000 damage caused was not sought, as police said that would be unrealistic.