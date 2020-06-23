Invercargill convicted child murderer to stay in prison

Peter George Davis pleaded guilty to the murder and violation of Sarah Curry in Invercargill in 1992.

The man who raped and murdered an Invercargill girl 28 years ago will remain in prison for at least another six months.

Peter George Davis, 67, is serving a life sentence with preventive detention for the rape and murder of eight-year-old Sarah Curry.

He left her body in a reserve on the side of Bluff Rd, in Invercargill, on January 21, 1992.

A decision released by the Parole Board after a hearing on May 28 says the board found Davis was an undue risk, and he would be required to stay behind bars for at least another six months.

The board found there were several things that Davis needed to do before it could be satisfied he was no longer an undue risk.

Davis' safety plan, which was 15 years old, needed to be updated, and he needed to have a reintegration hui so that he could understand what support there was and his supporters could understand his situation.

"He has very little support in the community but it is true to say that there is no realistic prospect of him improving his personal support from prison given he has been in prison for 28 years and that he does not have any background or history in the [withheld] area where he proposes to be released."

The board also believed there should be further guided releases for Davis.

Davis, according to the psychological report, has had a total of three guided releases.

Two of those were to the mid North Island when he was in another [prison] not Rimutaka.

"He is on minimum security classification so we hope that can occur [further guided releases]."

The board saw Davis last in December last year.

The board said at that stage Davis had seen a private psychologist and no further rehabilitation was required but he needed detailed release planning.

Davis was expected to go before the board again by the end of November.