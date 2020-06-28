Royal Commission interviews March 15 terrorist

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reflects on the last year following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The Royal Commission has interviewed the terrorist responsible for the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The terrorist, who pleaded guilty in March to New Zealand's worst mass shooting, was convicted on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge of engaging in a terrorist act. He is due to be sentenced in July.

The Commission confirmed on Sunday it interviewed the terrorist as part of its investigation into the terrorist's activities in the lead up to the attack.

The interview took place in private at Auckland Prison, Paremoremo. It would not be made public as confidentiality orders were in place under the Inquiries Act 2013.

Monique Ford/Stuff Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave in Christchurch. (file photo)

Commissioner Jacqui Caine said the decision to interview the convicted terrorist was "carefully considered".

"We have given a commitment to the public that we would leave no stone unturned and interviewing the individual is another way we have sought to fulfil that commitment."

Joe Johnson/Stuff A St John Ambulance member at the flower wall in Rolleston Ave as a tribute to the victims of the mosque shootings. (file photo)

Royal Commission chair Justice Sir William Young said while the Commission had undertaken extensive investigations with material provided by New Zealand police and other agencies, , there were some areas of uncertainty.

"In addition, the Terms of Reference and the Inquiries Act 2013 require the Royal Commission to observe the principles of natural justice in respect of any person who may be the subject of adverse comment in the Royal Commission’s report. That includes the individual."

The Commission was originally supposed to report back to the Government on December 10, but the deadline was extended to April, along with $3 million in extra funding, followed by a further extension to July 31.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty-Images A Muslim man adjusts flowers at the entrance of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on March 15, 2020, the first anniversary of the mosque terror attack.

The Commission received almost 1100 submissions from a "cross-section" of people and organisations, including members of the public, community groups, experts, academics, special interest groups, and faith-based organisations.

Caine earlier said many submissions were "articulate, considered, well-reasoned and heartfelt".

"The Royal Commission cannot make the submissions publicly available, but can confirm many submitters expressed deep dismay that the 15 March 2019 attack could happen in New Zealand and supported the call to ensure everything is done to try and prevent an act like this ever happening again."

Questions had been raised about why the accused was not detected before the attack, the role of media in shaping public opinion, criticisms of recent firearms law reforms, and concerns about lack of action into complaints of widespread racism and discrimination in communities, workplaces and institutions.

There was also a call for increased monitoring of social media, a need to recognise and address emerging extremist threats, and ideas for building a more inclusive and safer New Zealand.