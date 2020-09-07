Woman calls driver who killed her brother in hit-and-run a ‘coward’

Liam Teau Ariki Strickland at a video-link appearance in the High Court in Christchurch in May 2020.

Liam Strickland was under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding in a stolen vehicle when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Christchurch.

Strickland, 22, had cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and was fleeing police when he killed Dean Michael Amies in New Brighton in August last year.

It was difficult to imagine a worse case of motor manslaughter, Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh said in the High Court in Christchurch on Monday.

Strickland was sentenced to nine years and four months in jail on a charge of manslaughter, as well as dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer by using a car as a weapon, receiving a stolen vehicle, burglary, reckless driving, and driving while disqualified.

READ MORE:

* Trial for man accused of hit-and-run death in Christchurch set for next year

* New Brighton hit-and-run: Murder charge not just about 'intent', experts say

* Suspected hit-and-run driver Liam Strickland arrested



Supplied Dean Amies, pictured here with his beloved dog, was killed in a hit-and-run in New Brighton, Christchurch in August 2019.

Justice Rob Osborne said it was not appropriate to impose a minimum period of imprisonment.

Strickland killed Amies, 48, when he struck him with a van on August 7. He was arrested on August 16 after a nine-day manhunt.

Strickland, who has connections to the Black Power gang, was initially charged with murder, but this was later reduced to manslaughter. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in May.

Justice Osborne detailed the numerous aggravating factors of the offending in his sentencing remarks, saying it was clear Strickland placed self-preservation above the interests of others.

“Mr Amies died at the scene of the injuries you caused. He had been thrown in the air for a distance of 9.3 to 11.1 metres, from which the serious crash investigator estimated that your speed at the point of impact was [approximately] 54kmh,” he said.

Justice Osborne told Strickland that Amies was not the only victim of his offending. A police officer had to witness first hand when Amies was hit by the vehicle and attended to him as he lay on the road. Another pedestrian was traumatised after he had to jump out of the way when Strickland drove the van up onto a footpath.

He said Strickland was assessed as having a chronic methamphetamine habit and admitted to daily use of methamphetamine around the time of the offending and afterwards.

Supplied Police were seen along Eureka St, Christchurch on Tuesday morning searching for suspected hit-and-run driver Liam Strickland. (Video first published August 13, 2019)

“You informed the probation officer that the level to which you were affected at the time of your offending was 10 out of 10,” Justice Osborne said.

Amies’ sister, Carla Amies, read her victim impact statement in court on Monday, describing the immense loss her family still had to deal with.

“This is a life sentence for my family, which could have been avoided.”

Strickland’s actions were cruel and callous, and she was angry at him for what he did.

She described him as a “coward”.

“No words will be enough to describe how I feel about what you have done to me and my family. You had no regards for anyone’s safety on that day except your own.”

Barry Amies, in a victim impact statement read on his behalf, said his son was “a lovely chap who would have done anything for anyone and minded his own business”.

He said he had not seen any sign of remorse from Strickland.

“I hope one day you will take responsibility for your actions, but even if you do, we will still be without Dean.”

Strickland had outstanding warrants and had absconded from his electronically-monitored bail address at the time of the incident, which were aggravating circumstances in the hit-and-run, Zarifeh said.

Defence counsel Rupert Glover told Dean Amies’ family that Strickland was remorseful for his actions.

“He has asked me personally to convey to you his understanding that you will never forgive him, but has real and deep remorse that he caused the death of your relative.”