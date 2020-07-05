Teenage killer Haami Hanara on the run

Haami Hanara was 14 when he killed Kelly Donner in 2018. Now he’s on the run.

One of the country’s youngest murderers has escaped custody and is on the run.

Haami Hanara, 16, and a 17-year-old boy were being held at Korowai Manaaki, a South Auckland youth justice facility managed by Oranga Tamariki, when they absconded after dark on Saturday.

The exact circumstances of their escape are unknown, but it’s believed they clambered over the roof of a building.

On Sunday night, police said Hanara was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He had friends and family in Counties Manukau, Hamilton, Flaxmere, Hastings, Whakatane and Whanganui, a statement said.

Police have also appealed for information about the whereabouts of Sean Ratu.

It’s understood Ratu is the 17-year-old who escaped with Hanara.

NZ Police Sean Ratu escaped a youth justice facility in South Auckland on Saturday night.

He had friends and family in Counties Manukau, Stratford in Taranaki and New Plymouth and should not be approached, a police spokesperson said.

In a statement, Oranga Tamariki youth justice services general manager Ben Hannifin said the agency was working with police to establish how the two boys escaped from the facility, which was fully staffed at the time.

The statement failed to address a series of questions earlier posed by Stuff.

Hanara was just 14 when he killed Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere in March 2018.

He was sentenced by Justice Peter Churchman in the High Court at Napier last year to life in jail with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

SUPPLIED Kelly Donner was killed by then 14-year-old Haami Hanara in 2018.

Donner was stabbed four times – twice to the neck, once to the shoulder and once to the chest. He was found, barely alive, by a woman who was driving to town to use an ATM machine.

Korowai Manaaki is one of four youth justice facilities in New Zealand and can house up to 40 young people, according to Oranga Tamariki’s website.

Anyone with information about Hanara’s whereabouts should contact police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.