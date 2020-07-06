Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after assault in central Auckland

The man was hospitalised with serious injuries after the assault on Sunday morning.

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in central Auckland on Sunday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, Auckland City CIB, said the man remained in a serious but stable condition on Monday.

The assault occurred near Te Taoū Reserve, in the CBD, about 12.45am Sunday.

Brand said a scene examination at the reserve had been completed and police were in the process of speaking with witnesses and analysing CCTV footage from the area.

“Our inquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.