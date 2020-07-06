Family appeals for young killer Haami Hanara to hand himself in

Haami Hanara, 16, is believed to have broken out of a youth justice facility in South Auckland on Saturday.

The family of a teenage killer who escaped custody fear he could die in a shootout with police if he doesn’t hand himself in.

Haami Hanara, 16, and Sean Ratu, 17, were being held at Korowai Manaaki, a south Auckland youth justice facility managed by Oranga Tamariki, when they absconded after dark on Saturday.

The exact circumstances of their escape are unknown, but it’s believed they forced open a window and clambered over the roof of a building.

Hanara was just 14 when he killed Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere in March 2018.

In February last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

A Hastings-based member of Hanara's family, who did not want to be named, appealed for Hanara to "hand yourself in".

They feared he would be killed in a shootout with police if he didn't.

The family member said Hanara had a very tough upbringing, and they felt sad at how his life had panned out.

They didn't think the teen was any risk to the public "but I could be wrong".

"Maybe if he's threatened."

Flaxmere resident and well known community member Nanny Moewaka who knew Hanara's family well, also encouraged the teenager to hand himself in.

"This sort of thing does no good for anybody, he needs to do the right thing.

"Moewaka was part of a community group which arranged to have a tree - a Michelia - planted in the place where Donner died.

"The community is still healing from this, and the place where he died is a special place," she said.

The tree was vandalized last year, a huge disappointment to Moewaka and other community members.

On Sunday night, police said Hanara was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He had friends and family in Counties Manukau, Hamilton, Flaxmere, Hastings, Whakatāne and Whanganui, a statement said.

They said Ratu should also not be approached.

He had friends and family in Counties Manukau, Stratford in Taranaki and New Plymouth and should not be approached, a police spokesperson said.

In a statement on Sunday night, Oranga Tamariki youth justice services general manager Ben Hannifin said the agency was working with police to establish how the two boys escaped from the facility, which was fully staffed at the time.

The statement failed to address a series of questions earlier posed by Stuff.

Hanara stabbed Donner four times – twice to the neck, once to the shoulder and once to the chest. He was found, barely alive, by a woman who was driving to town to use an ATM.

Prior to his arrest, the teen’s father, Witerangi Hanara, a patched Hastings Mongrel Mob member, kept him hidden at associates’ houses and pretended to police and social workers that he didn’t know where he was.

Witerangi Hanara later pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to two years imprisonment in July last year.

He has since been released from prison, a family member told Stuff.

Korowai Manaaki is one of four youth justice facilities in New Zealand and can house up to 40 young people, according to Oranga Tamariki’s website.

A group of seven boys overpowered staff and escaped to the roof at the facility in 2016.

The seven boys overpowered three night staff in their unit at the south Auckland facility.

The boys took their keys and climbed onto the roof.

Staff on site were eventually able to talk the boys down.

At the time, the Ministry of Social Development said it would conduct an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about Hanara’s whereabouts should contact police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.