Teen killer second person to escape through a window at youth justice facility

Haami Hanara, 16, is believed to have broken out of a youth justice facility in South Auckland on Saturday.

A teenage killer is the second person to remove a window and escape from a south Auckland youth justice facility in less than two years.

Oranga Tamariki thought they’d fixed the problem after the first incident at Korowai Manaaki in March last year.

However, Haami Hanara, 16, and Sean Ratu, 17, removed a reinforced window at the facility, clambered across a roof and then fled through a car park about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Staff realised the pair were missing about an hour and 20 minutes later.

“I am very concerned they were able to escape,” Allan Boreham, Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive youth justice services, told Stuff on Monday afternoon.

It's the third break out from Korowai Manaaki in less than two years.

Boreham said a previous escape from the facility involved the removal of a bedroom window.

John Cowpland/Alphapix Haami Hanara was 14 when he killed Kelly Donner in 2018. Now he’s on the run.

“Significant work” had been done to reinforce windows after that incident.

“That's why we have to have a very good look at what's occurred here.”

A major manhunt is underway to locate Hanara and Ratu.

Police have warned anyone who helps them evade capture could face criminal charges.

Hanara was just 14 when he killed Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere in March 2018.

In February last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

On Monday, a Hastings-based member of Hanara's family, who did not want to be named, appealed for Hanara to “hand yourself in”. They feared he would be killed in a shootout with police if he didn't.

The family member said Hanara had a very tough upbringing – his father is a gang member and his mother is dead – and they felt sad at how his life had panned out.

They didn't think the teen was any risk to the public “but I could be wrong”.

“Maybe if he's threatened.”

Korowai Manaaki staff became aware of the escape, some of which was captured by security cameras, about 9.30pm on Saturday, but it was 40 minutes, after a perimeter search, before police were called.

Boreham said he wanted to know why that call wasn't made immediately.

The escape was publicised for the first time, after Donner’s family were notified, nearly 24 hours later, after inquiries from Stuff.

“All decisions on public safety alerts are made by the police,” he said.

NZ Police Sean Ratu escaped a youth justice facility in South Auckland on Saturday night.

Neither of the teens had absconded from a youth justice residence previously, but Ratu had fled from a community-based placement.

Boreham said he was concerned about the three escapes from Korowai Manaaki since March last year. There were two similar incidents ar the country’s other three other youth justice facilities during that time.

“I have to understand why this residence has had a number of escapes and that hasn’t been the case at [the] other residences.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was “concerned” about Saturday night’s escape.

“Obviously, a wide sale investigation and hunt is underway by police, and we will need to look into exactly what happened in the facility that allowed that to happen in the first place.”

On Monday, Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander warned anyone helping the teens evade police could face criminal charges.

“My message to Hanara is to do the right thing and hand yourself into the nearest police station.”

Inquiries to locate the teens spanned several police districts, Alexander said.

“We want to reassure communities that every effort is being made to locate these individuals.”

Police previously said Hanara was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He had friends and family in counties Manukau, Hamilton, Flaxmere, Hastings, Whakatāne and Whanganui, a statement said.

They said Ratu should also not be approached. He had friends and family in counties Manukau, Stratford in Taranaki and New Plymouth and should not be approached, a police spokesperson said.

Hanara stabbed Donner four times – twice to the neck, once to the shoulder and once to the chest. He was found, barely alive, by a woman who was driving to town to use an ATM.

Prior to his arrest, the teen’s father, Witerangi Hanara, a patched Hastings Mongrel Mob member, kept him hidden at associates’ houses and pretended to police and social workers that he didn’t know where he was.

dan browne/Stuff Witerangi Hanara, a patched Mongrel Mob member, is Haami Hanara’s father.

Witerangi Hanara later pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to two years imprisonment in July last year. He has since been released from prison, a family member told Stuff.

Korowai Manaaki is one of four youth justice facilities in New Zealand and can house up to 40 young people, according to Oranga Tamariki’s website.

Anyone with information about Hanara’s whereabouts should contact police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.