Auckland police shooting: What we know about the death of Constable Matthew Hunt

Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was killed while on duty in Massey, west Auckland.

A man will appear in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt.

Hunt, who joined the police in 2017, died after being fatally shot while carrying out a routine traffic stop on June 19.

A woman, who has been charged as an accessory to murder, will also appear in court.

Here’s everything we know about the case.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Friends and colleagues of Constable Matthew Hunt, who was shot and killed last week, gathered outside Henderson Police station to pay their respects one week on from his death.

THE INCIDENT

Hunt died on June 19 after he and another officer attempted to stop a car in Massey, West Auckland.

It’s understood Hunt, who was unarmed, was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other officer was shot in the leg and taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The scene at Reynella Dr in Massey, West Auckland, where Matthew Hunt died.

He has since been released from hospital.

Police later found a firearm and the car the accused is thought to have been driving.

THE ACCUSED

The man accused of killing Hunt was arrested late in the day on June 19 and appeared in the Waitākere District Court the next day.

The 24-year-old, who currently cannot be named, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and causing injury.

The 30-year-old woman charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder has been denied name suppression, but cannot be named as her lawyer has lodged an appeal.

She will also reappear in court on Wednesday.

Amber-Leigh Woolf/Stuff Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha and other officers saluting Constable Matthew Hunt in Wellington.

CONSTABLE MATTHEW HUNT

Hunt was raised on Auckland’s Hibiscus Coast and was described by his family as a “classic coastie”.

He completed a criminology degree at AUT and worked as a case manager at Auckland Prison before joining the police.

He worked at the Orewa and Helensville police stations before moving to the Waitematā road policing team, based at the Harbour Bridge station.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Waitematā Superintendent Naila Hassan addressed media in a sombre press conference after Hunt was shot.

Hunt’s family said his life-long dream was to be a police officer and described him as a person of great integrity who was passionate about sport.

Hunt’s former principal at Orewa College, Kate Shevland, said he was a bright, hard-working student who formed “strong, close friendships”.

THE FUNERAL

Hunt’s funeral will be held on Thursday at Eden Park in central Auckland.

Members of the public are not able to attend the service but it will be livestreamed on the police website and on Stuff.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Members of the public left flowers outside Henderson police station after Hunt was fatally shot.

His casket and family will be escorted to and from the venue by a motorcade.

The flags on the Harbour Bridge and on government buildings will be flown at half-mast and the Sky Tower will also shine blue on Thursday night in a “celebration” of Hunt's life.