Teen killer Haami Hanara still on the run, major manhunt continues

Haami Hanara, 16, broke out of a youth justice facility in south Auckland on Saturday.

Teenage killer Haami Hanara is still on the run three nights after escaping custody at a south Auckland youth justice facility.

Hanara, 16, and Sean Ratu, 17, removed a reinforced window at Korowai Manaaki, clambered across a roof and then fled through a car park about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Staff realised the pair were missing about an hour and 20 minutes later.

Police said on Tuesday morning the major manhunt to locate the teens continued.

Hanara was just 14 when he killed Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere in March 2018.

In February last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

On Monday, a Hastings-based member of Hanara's family, who did not want to be named, appealed for Hanara to “hand yourself in”. They feared he would be killed in a shootout with police if he didn't.

The family member said Hanara had a very tough upbringing – his father is a gang member and his mother is dead – and they felt sad at how his life had panned out.

They didn't think the teen was any risk to the public “but I could be wrong”.

“Maybe if he's threatened.”

Korowai Manaaki staff became aware of the escape, some of which was captured by security cameras, about 9.30pm on Saturday, but it was 40 minutes, after a perimeter search, before police were called.

John Cowpland/Alphapix Haami Hanara was 14 when he killed Kelly Donner in 2018. Now he’s on the run.

Neither of the teens had absconded from a youth justice residence previously, but Ratu had fled from a community-based placement.

Allan Boreham, Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive youth justice services, said Hanara was the second person to escape through a window at the facility.

A previous escape from the facility involved the removal of a bedroom window.

Boreham said he was concerned about three escapes from Korowai Manaaki since March last year. There were two similar incidents at the country’s other three youth justice facilities during that time.

“Significant work” had been done to reinforce windows after that incident.

“That's why we have to have a very good look at what's occurred here.”

The escape was publicised for the first time, after Donner’s family were notified, nearly 24 hours later, after inquiries from Stuff.

NZ Police Sean Ratu escaped a youth justice facility in south Auckland on Saturday night.

On Monday, Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander warned anyone helping the teens evade police could face criminal charges.

“My message to Hanara is to do the right thing and hand yourself into the nearest police station.”

Inquiries to locate the teens spanned several police districts, Alexander said.

“We want to reassure communities that every effort is being made to locate these individuals.”

Police previously said Hanara was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He had friends and family in counties Manukau, Hamilton, Flaxmere, Hastings, Whakatāne and Whanganui, a statement said.

They said Ratu should also not be approached. He had friends and family in counties Manukau, Stratford in Taranaki and New Plymouth and should not be approached, a police spokesperson said.

Korowai Manaaki is one of four youth justice facilities in New Zealand and can house up to 40 young people, according to Oranga Tamariki’s website.

Anyone with information about Hanara’s whereabouts should contact police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.