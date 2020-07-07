White nationalist group member pleads guilty to failing to assist with search warrant

Sam Richard Scott Brittenden, 19, outside court in Christchurch after his first appearance in March.

A teen who is a member of a shadowy white nationalist group has pleaded guilty to failing to assist with a search warrant.

Sam Richard Scott Brittenden, 19, was arrested in March when police searched a Christchurch house after a threat was made about two weeks before the first anniversary of the March 15 terror attack. The threat, posted on an encrypted messaging app, was accompanied by a photo of a masked man sitting in a car outside the Deans Ave mosque.

Brittenden was subsequently charged with failing to assist with a search warrant. He has never been charged in relation to the threat.

The teen appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the charge through his lawyer, James Rapley QC.

According to the summary of facts, police raided his Redcliffs home about 12.15pm on March 4. One of the items sought was his cellphone.

Police found an iPhone on the bed in his brother’s bedroom. Brittenden told police the phone was his brother’s, but the phone rang when police dialled the number provided as his.

Brittenden then admitted the phone was his. Police asked for the password, but Brittenden provided the incorrect password several times and told police he forgot the right one.

Rapley told the court Brittenden’s decision to give the wrong password was the “foolish mistake” of a 19-year-old.

Brittenden eventually provided the correct code, and police went through his phone. He then gave a voluntary interview to police.

Rapley said after analysing the phone, police decided not to lay any further charges.

Brittenden had since written a letter to police and apologised for wasting their time.

The teen was “not in a good place” at the time of the incident, Rapley said.

“Since then he has had some amazing support from his family and others and made some significant changes in his life with support of his family.”

Monique Ford/Stuff A threat was posted on an encrypted messaging app, accompanied by a photo of a masked man sitting in a car outside the Dean Ave mosque in Christchurch about two weeks before the anniversary of the March 15 terror attack.

The judge said it was difficult to understand why Brittenden gave the wrong passcode.

“I can’t understand what was on your phone you didn’t want police to see. It’s a puzzle to me really.”

Brittenden was convicted, fined $500, and ordered to pay court costs of $130.

The teen was escorted by private security outside court into a waiting vehicle.

Stuff earlier reported Brittenden was a member of Action Zealandia – a far-Right white nationalist group.

His father, Scott Brittenden, earlier said he was "extremely disappointed" in his son.

"I haven't brought my son up to be like this.”

In June 2019, the ODT reported Brittenden – then a law student at the University of Otago – was arrested after making racial slurs while partying on the streets of Dunedin with other students on March 15.

He was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court to 125 hours' community work and six months' supervision after pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour.

Activist group Paparoa, which tracks white nationalism and online hate speech, alleges it has evidence of the teenager describing his "group of fascists" in Christchurch.

Brittenden allegedly described the group, Action Zealandia, as growing, and suggested its anti-Semitic antagonising would help publicise it.

"We are deeply concerned about Islamophobia being increasingly normalised and tolerated in New Zealand society," a Paparoa spokesman said.

Also affiliated with the group is a 27-year-old soldier arrested in November for allegedly sharing of military information that threatened national security. The soldier awaits a military trial.