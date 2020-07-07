Man with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder committed armed robbery to 'fit in'

Conrad Sheers said he committed crimes to be accepted by gang members.

A young man with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder robbed an Auckland bakery to feel accepted and fit in with gang member friends, a court has heard.

Conrad Sheers, 23, who was adopted from Guatemala at a young age, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by Justice Mark Woolford on Tuesday at the High Court at Auckland due to it being his Third Strike offence.

Due to Sheers’ previous convictions for aggravated robbery, would typically have had to serve the whole 14 years.

However, Justice Woolford found that sentence was manifestly unjust and ruled Sheers should serve at least one third of the term before being eligible for parole.

Sheers previously committed aggravated robberies in 2015 during a two-month crime spree, and has 19 convictions.

SUPPLIED/GOOGLEMAPS The two women inside the bakery were left shaken.

On Tuesday, the court heard how in March 2019, just months after being released from custody for previous offending, Sheers entered Brotzeit German Bakery, in Ponsonby, at about 5pm, armed with a large kitchen knife.

He pointed the knife at two female workers sayings: “I won’t hurt you but just give me all the money”.

One of the victims gave Sheers $785 and both were extremely shaken by the robbery.

A pre-sentence report writer told the court Sheers showed some empathy for their distress, but he was unable to fully understand his offending due to his lower cognitive ability.

He was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending, due to his lack of self-control and the recidivist nature of his offending which has escalated.

Sheers told a report writer he felt low self-worth after being adopted from Guatemala and struggled to feel accepted.

When he offended, Sheers was staying with gang members where alcohol, drugs and offending was normalised.

He committed the aggravated robbery to be accepted and fit in in that community, the court heard.

Sheers told a doctor he felt like a failure, had a negative view of himself and was easily manipulated.

At an appeal hearing in 2016, Justice Mathew Downs said Sheers had a tendency to commit dishonesty offences in quick succession, to possess and present knives in public and commit aggravated robberies against lone female shop assistants.

Justice Woolford said Sheers, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and fetal alcohol syndrome, also functioned well-below the typical capacity for someone of his age.

His IQ was assessed in 2012 as 73, which is only slightly above the level of intellectual disability.

"Your impaired decision-making and impulsivity is not of your own making,” Justice Woolford said.

However, while the judge said Sheers’ offending was premeditated, it was unsophisticated and Sheers made no attempt to disguise himself.