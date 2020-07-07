Family 'disgusted' murder-accused will be bailed on anniversary of baby's death

CJ Bodhi White died last year on July 9, aged 10 months. His father, David Grant Sinclair, denies murdering the infant.

The family of baby boy killed on the West Coast are “disgusted” the man accused of his murder – his father – is being released on temporary bail on the first anniversary of the death.

David Grant Sinclair has been charged with the murder of his 10-month-old son, CJ Bodhi Brian White, at Hokitika on July 10 last year. He denies the charge.

Sinclair, 31, was granted temporary bail when he appeared in the High Court in Christchurch via video-link on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* West Coast baby allegedly killed by father was 'an angel to us', mother says

* Suppression lifts on Hokitika man charged with murdering 10-month-old son

* Father charged with murder of 10-month-old son



This allows him to be released from custody on Friday morning and report back to the prison by 7pm. The court has prohibited publication of the reason for his temporary release from custody.

”We are shocked beyond belief that this can happen on the anniversary of CJ’s death,” said Jill White, CJ’s grandmother.

White said the family was never informed or consulted about Sinclair’s application for temporary bail and only found out about it when they read about it in the media.

“It is not OK ... not any part of it is OK. We’re disgusted,” she said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff David Grant Sinclair appeared in the High Court in Christchurch via video-link on Tuesday. (File photo)

CJ died after being flown from Hokitika to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

White said the past year since his death has been hell for the family.

Shortly after CJ’s death, his mother, Laura White, told Stuff her son was “an absolute delight to know”.

“[He was] the most easy going baby you've ever met. He was always full of giggles and stories,” she said.

“He is an angel to us, and will be a hero to many.”