Police officer justified in shooting knife-wielding car-jacker near Blenheim

A police officer who shot a car-jacker who ran towards him with a knife was justified in shooting him, an independent review has found.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has issued findings about the police shooting that followed a pursuit through Blenheim on July 28 last year.

A man had threatened a woman and her daughter with a knife, then stole their car, the decision said.

Police pursued the car for 12 kilometres, using road spikes to bring it to a stop southeast of Blenheim. The man then ran towards the officer with a knife in his hand.

Stuff The man got into a patrol car after he was shot.

The officer quickly got out of his patrol car, leaving the keys in the ignition and the engine running. He drew his Glock pistol and repeatedly told the man to drop his knife. However, the man continued to come towards him, so the officer fired a shot which hit the man’s arm.

The man then got into the patrol car’s driver seat, revved the engine, and tried to get the car into gear. The officer presented his Glock pistol at the man through the closed window and told him to get out and onto the ground. The man complied. He was arrested and received medical treatment.

The Authority found the officer’s use of force was justified because he genuinely believed the offender would seriously injure or kill him and fired the shot to defend himself.

“The officer was in a situation where he had to quickly get out of the patrol car to defend himself, when faced with a knife-wielding offender,” Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said. “The offender repeatedly ignored his instructions to drop the knife and continued coming towards the officer.

“The officer subsequently fired a shot in self-defence, which was reasonable in the circumstances. When the man got into the patrol car, the officer was aware of the risks, and acted swiftly to stop him from accessing the firearm lock box and driving off.”