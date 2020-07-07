Convicted killer Phillip Smith wants visits from his family while in prison

Phillip John Smith is back in court for the second time in a month, this time complaining about being denied visits from family members.

Killer and escaper Phillip Smith is challenging a decision that restricts him from seeing family members in prison.

Smith, who has often taken legal actions over the decisions around his prison term, appeared at the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday by audio visual link, acting for himself around what visits he is allowed.

In the past Smith has sued over his rehabilitation needs, his wig, grooming products, and his security classification.

He is serving a life term imposed in 1996 for murdering a man in Johnsonville, Wellington, while on bail for sexually abusing the man's son.

Smith outwitted authorities, renewed a passport in 2013 under his birth surname of Traynor, bought a plane ticket and flew to Chile while on temporary release from prison in November 2014. He was captured in Brazil 22 days later.

A decision from the prison director meant Smith could call, send letters and presents to family members, but they could not visit.

He appealed but was declined, and has now gone to the High Court to overturn the decision.

He told the judge that the reasons provided to him were inadequate. These cited the circumstances of his offending but Smith believed there were other reasons he was not told about.

”I was told it was because of the nature of my offending but not given other reasons. And I was given no opportunity to be heard on it.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Justice Simon France is hearing Phillip Smith’s claim he should be allowed to see family members.

He also claimed it was a breach of the Bill of Rights that includes freedom of association.

Smith said the right to see family was a minimum requirement.

Smith is still awaiting a decision about his rehabilitation in prison. He said he was not getting any that would allow him to prove to the Parole Board that he was no longer a danger to the public.

Lawyer for the Attorney-General Daniel Jones said it was a straight forward administrative decision based on the potential for Smith to manipulate visitors.

He said it was not a closed door as the application for visitors could be renewed. Smith had had visits from family before.

Jones acknowledged Smith had not been given written reasons for the denial.

The judge reserved his decision.