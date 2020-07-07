Police investigate smear campaign against Blenheim fast-food worker

Some households in Blenheim have received handwritten flyers of a “derogatory nature” about a fast-food worker.

A smear campaign against a fast-food worker in Blenheim is being investigated by police.

Flyers of a “derogatory nature” have been left in letter boxes around Blenheim, claiming a restaurant worker has been spitting in customers’ food.

Sergeant Tara Lindsay said police were aware of households on Howick Rd, Muller Rd, Budge St and Lucas St that had received the flyer.

Some flyers had been handed into police, but they were aware of many more, she said.

Police were asking any households with security cameras that might have captured a flyer being delivered to contact them.

The-Marlborough-Express Sergeant Tara Lindsay said the notes had been distributed “widely” throughout Blenheim.

“The content of the handwritten flyers was of a derogatory nature, and we believe they were distributed to several mailboxes throughout the Blenheim region,” Lindsay said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the person responsible and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a flyer being distributed.”

The person behind the handwritten notes, delivered alongside a picture of the victim, claimed to be a “concerned” colleague.

A spokesman for the restaurant said there was no evidence the “malicious” notes “originated from a co-worker”, and the company believed this claim to be false.

The company was assisting police in their investigation and had provided counselling for the employee.

Police said the flyers were delivered around Blenheim overnight on Friday, June 26 and the Ministry for Primary Industries was aware of the situation.

Stuff understands the victim was also sent threatening messages on Facebook from a number of different accounts.

In a post to Facebook, the victim said she was scared for her safety, felt publicly humiliated and could not understand how someone could be so cruel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 200629/4251, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.