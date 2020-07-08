Auckland police shooting: Man denies murdering Constable Matthew Hunt

Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was killed while on duty in Massey.

A man denies murdering shot police officer Constable Matthew Hunt and attempting to murder another officer.

Hunt, who joined the police in 2017, died after being fatally shot while carrying out a routine traffic stop on June 19.

The 24-year-old accused appeared at the High Court at Auckland in front of Justice Simon Moore on Wednesday.

The man also denied dangerous driving, causing injury to a member of the public.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Friends and colleagues of Constable Matthew Hunt, who was shot and killed last week, gathered outside Henderson Police station to pay their respects one week on from his death.

Mark Edgar, acting on behalf of the man, sought continued name suppression on the basis of fair trial rights and identification issues.

A 30-year-old woman charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder also denied the charge against her.

She was previously denied name suppression in the District Court, and the pair will have a name suppression hearing on July 16.

Justice Moore set a trial date down for three weeks starting on July 5 next year.

Hunt died on June 19 after he and another officer attempted to stop a car in Massey, West Auckland.

It’s understood Hunt, who was unarmed, was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other officer was shot in the leg and taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

He has since been released from hospital.

Police later found a firearm and the car the accused is thought to have been driving.